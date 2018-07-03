Newsdeck

Thai cave boys to get 4 months’ food, learn to dive

By AFP 3 July 2018
An undated handout photo released by Royal Thai Army on 03 July 2018 shows the missing 13 young members of a youth soccer team including their coach, moments they were found inside the cave complex at Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand. Chiang Rai provincial Governor Narongsak Osatanakorn said on 02 July that all of 13 young members of a youth soccer team including their coach have been found alive in the cave. EPA-EFE/ROYAL THAI ARMY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Twelve boys and their football coach found alive in a Thai cave will be supplied with four months' worth of food and get diving training, the military said, as focus shifted to the tricky task of evacuating the group from the complex underground system.

The boys aged between 11 and 16, were discovered with their 25-year-old coach late Monday, rake thin but alive, huddled on a ledge deep inside a flooded cave nine days after they became trapped in a pitch black cave hemmed by rising floodwaters.

Much-needed food and medical supplies — including high-calorie gels and paracetamol — reached them Tuesday as rescuers prepared for the possibility that they may be there for some time.

“(We will) prepare to send additional food to be sustained for at least four months and train all 13 to dive while continuing to drain the water,” Navy Captain Anand Surawan said, according to a statement from Thailand’s Armed Forces.

The miracle rescue sparked jubilation across the country after a gruelling operation beset by heavy downpours and fast-moving flooding floods.

“We called this mission impossible because it rained every day… but with our determination and equipment we fought nature,” Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said Tuesday.

“The doctor advised that we should provide several kind of medicine to prevent infection and other illness,” adding that medics had reached the young footballers.

The boys were found late Monday by British divers, with footage showing them emaciated and huddled on a mud mound deep inside the cave. DM

