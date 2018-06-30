Croatia were one of the most impressive sides in the group stage. It’s been two decades since the country’s golden generation, led by tournament top scorer Davor Suker, finished third at France 1998, but this crop are pretty decent, too. Denmark, meanwhile, have stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to 18 and while they might have featured in one of the worst games of the tournament, they’ve promised a more entertaining approach as the competition heads to the business end.

Head-to-head, the two teams have played each other five times, but never at a World Cup. It’s odds even on their overall figures with both nations having won two, with the other fixture drawn.