#Russia2018

In Pictures: Come what Ney, Brazil progress after beating Mexico

By AFP 2 July 2018

Neymar (top) of Brazil celebrates with teammate Paulinho after scoring the 1-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Mexico in Samara, Russia, 02 July 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Neymar and Roberto Firmino scored the goals as Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 in Samara on Monday to reach the World Cup quarterfinals.

Stay up to date with all the latest news from Russia with Daily Maverick’s dedicated World Cup 2018 section.  

Neymar scored a stylish opener and set up substitute Roberto Firmino for a late second as Brazil cruised into the quarter-finals of the World Cup with a 2-0 win over Mexico on Monday.

Neymar of Brazil (L) celebrates scoring the 1-0 lead next to teammate Paulinho of Brazil (R) during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Mexico in Samara, Russia, 02 July 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Bidding for a record-extending sixth title in Russia, Brazil weathered an early storm at Samara Arena before Neymar turned on the style to underline their status as favourites.

Brazil will now meet the winners of Monday’s later match between Belgium and Japan, but after seeing Argentina, Spain and Portugal eliminated in the last 16, Tite’s men will fancy their chances.

“We have to learn to suffer and we did suffer, it was a tough match,” said Neymar. “We knew they were a high-quality opponent.”

Mexico made a bright start in their attempt to beat Brazil in a World Cup match for the first time.

Gabriel Jesus of Brazil in action against Carlos Salcedo and Edson Alvarez of Mexico during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Mexico in Samara, Russia, 02 July 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (R) of Mexico in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Mexico in Samara, Russia, 02 July 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
Casemiro of Brazil (L) and Rafael Marquez of Mexico react during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Mexico in Samara, Russia, 02 July 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

But after dominating the first 20 minutes of an entertaining opening period, Brazil came back into the match, bossing the final stages of the half.

The match had been billed as a duel between Neymar and Javier Hernandez, but the West Ham striker was more noticeable for his platinum-dyed blond hair, a choice also made by central defender Carlos Salcedo, before being replaced in the second half.

Brazil awoke from their early slumber late in the opening half, but Neymar’s angled drive was blocked by Guillermo Ochoa and striker Gabriel Jesus saw the ‘keeper block his drive after a smart one-two.

After the interval Mexico lost drive and focus and Neymar broke the deadlock on 51 minutes.

The Paris Saint-Germain star drew several defenders as he ran across the edge of the area with the ball at his feet.

He laid it off for Willian and darted into the box, stretching to convert the Chelsea midfielder’s superb delivery.

Mexico were on the ropes, but Casemiro spurned a great chance to stretch Brazil’s lead, seeing his shot blocked by Ochoa.

Neymar (bottom) of Brazil in action against Edson Alvarez (up) of Mexico during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Mexico in Samara, Russia, 02 July 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Osorio replaced the ineffective Hernandez with Raul Jimenez on the hour and Alisson dived to tip over Carlos Vela’s curling drive.

But Brazil had moved up a gear. Neymar was starting to showcase his talents but he was left writhing in pain after a tussle with second-half replacement Miguel Layun.

Replays appeared to show Layun caught Neymar on his ankle but he escaped sanction.

Neymar (R) of Brazil scores the 1-0 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Mexico in Samara, Russia, 02 July 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
Roberto Firmino (C) of Brazil scores the 2-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Mexico in Samara, Russia, 02 July 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Thiago Silva of Brazil reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Mexico in Samara, Russia, 02 July 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Neymar of Brazil reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Mexico in Samara, Russia, 02 July 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
Goalkeeper Alisson (L) of Brazil and team mate Thiago Silva celebrate the 2-0 goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Mexico in Samara, Russia, 02 July 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
Hirving Lozano (2nd L) of Mexico reacts next to Neymar (R) of Brazil after the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Mexico in Samara, Russia, 02 July 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

With 10 minutes remaining, Tite replaced Barcelona midfielder Paulinho with Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho.

Brazil secured victory when Neymar turned provider in the 88th minute, finding Firmino in the box and the Liverpool forward made no mistake. DM

 Extended match highlights are available on Fifa’s YouTube channel.

Gallery

AFP

