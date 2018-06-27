Toni Kroos of Germany celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between Germany and Sweden in Sochi, Russia, 23 June 2018. Germany won 2-1. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Even the team that has not managed a single point in this tournament so far is still in the running to qualify from this group.

Stay up to date with all the latest news from Russia with Daily Maverick‘s dedicated World Cup 2018 section.

Read our guide to group scenarios and an explanation of tie-breakers here.

Fixtures and kick off times

South Korea vs Germany

Mexico vs Sweden

Both matches kick off at 16:00.

Group F live standings

Standings will update as the matches progress.

How the group shapes up

Qualified: None.

Eliminated: None.

Scenario

Things could get really wild in this group.

Mexico, on six points, are in pole position but Sweden and Germany are both on three points, so things could get pretty complicated.

For Mexico to qualify, they need to win or draw against Sweden. They can go through with a loss, but they will need Germany to either lose or draw against South Korea.

Germany are through with a win for sure if Sweden do not beat Mexico. Germany could also to through on goal difference if they win and Sweden also beat Mexico.

Sweden have to beat Mexico and hope Germany lose to South Korea.

Bizarrely, despite not having a single point, even South Korea can still advance. They would need to beat Germany and hope both that Sweden lose to Mexico and that the goal difference goes their way.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. If Mexico and South Korea win, we’ll even have to have the second-placed finisher decided by the tie-breaker scenarios.

This is why we rely on live standings.

What to expect

It’s been a weird old group, so who knows how odd things might get on the final day. Sweden and Mexico have played each other often in friendlies, but just once in a World Cup.

Sweden won the only previous meeting at the global shindig 3-0, but that was back in 1958.

Mexico are unbeaten in four of their last five matches against Sweden (W2, D2), though, so maybe there’s a morsel of hope.

In the other fixture, South Korea will have to make the impossible happen without captain Ki Sung-yueng, who is out with a calf injury. For Germany, Jerome Boateng misses out after his red card which, amazingly, wasn’t for his hairstyle.

Two of the three matches between South Korea and Germany have been at the World Cup, with the Germans winning both matches. The other match, which South Korea won, was a friendly.

While the defending champions haven’t looked on top of their game so far, Toni Kroos’ late winner against Sweden was a reminder of just what they are capable of.

What they are saying

“We have systemic problems. We must think how we can improve our domestic league and work with young players. We lack experience and that doesn’t come overnight.” South Korea head coach Shin Tae-yong is thinking beyond just this tournament.

Who awaits in the next round