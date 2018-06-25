Newsdeck

Ethiopia arrests 30 over deadly grenade attack at leader’s rally

By AFP 25 June 2018

The death toll from a grenade attack on a pro-government rally in Ethiopia's capital climbed to two on Sunday, a cabinet minister said, as state media reported 30 arrests over the blast including several police officers. 

by Chris STEIN

The attack occurred in a packed public square in Addis Ababa as new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was wrapping up a speech before tens of thousands of people.

“I’m so sorry to learn that we have lost another Ethiopian victim of yesterday’s attack,” Health Minister Amir Aman tweeted.

Initially, one person was reported to have died, but Abiy himself emerged safe and sound.

The chaos that erupted after the blast as panicked crowds moved towards the stage injured more than 150 people and marred an event meant to build public support for Abiy’s ambitious reform agenda.

Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation reported 30 people have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the blast, along with a number of police officers.

– Police ‘showed weakness’ –

 

“Nine Addis Ababa police commission officials and members who showed weakness during the rally have been arrested, including the deputy Addis Ababa police commissioner,” the state-run broadcaster said on Facebook.

Event organiser Seyoum Teshome on Saturday told AFP that police grappled with someone attempting to hurl a grenade at the prime minister as he concluded his speech.

Abiy visited hospitals on Saturday where victims of the attack were being treated, his chief of staff said on Twitter.

And on Sunday one of Addis Ababa’s largest football teams organised a blood drive for the injured.

No group has publicly claimed responsibility for the attack, a rare instance of violence in the heavily policed capital.

Grenade attacks were reported last year in the northern city of Gondar, but it was unclear if those incidents were connected to Saturday’s blast.

Abiy took office in April after years of anti-government unrest that pushed his predecessor to resign and the government to declare a nationwide state of emergency.

He has since announced plans to liberalise the economy and reconcile with neighbouring arch-enemy Eritrea.

Abiy also lifted the state of emergency and released scores of jailed dissidents.

Ethiopia is completely controlled by the secretive Ethiopia People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), and it is unclear how much support Abiy has within the party.

The 42-year-old former government minister and army officer is the first prime minister in modern Ethiopia from the country’s largest ethnicity the Oromo, which spearheaded the anti-government protests.

While Abiy is popular, anti-government fervour still remains.

After the prime minister’s hasty departure following the blast, people swarmed the stage where he had spoken and chanted “down down Woyane,” an anti-government slogan aimed at the Tigrayan ethnic minority many Ethiopians believe dominates the EPRDF. DM

Gallery

AFP

amabhungane

What global software giant SAP really knew about the Guptas

By Susan Comrie for amaBhungane

Analysis

Ramaphosa’s dire message to the ANC: A house divided within itself cannot stand

Qaanitah Hunter
10 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

‘No Funds Available’: Can South Africa afford its Constitution?

Mark Heywood
9 hours ago
8 mins

Newsdeck

Ethiopia arrests 30 over deadly grenade attack at leader’s rally

AFP 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Entire police force detained in Mexico town where mayoral candidate killed

AFP 6 hours ago

#Russia2018

Colombia boost World Cup last 16 hopes by eliminating Poland

AFP 13 hours ago

Newsdeck

Erdogan declares victory in Turkish presidential poll

AFP 13 hours ago

#Russia2018

In Pictures: Day 11 of the World Cup
Antoinette Muller 12 hours ago
4 mins

Stephen Hawking held a party for time travellers. He sent the invitation out the day after. Nobody attended.

OP-ED

We are still waiting for the prosecuting authorities to come up with valid charges against the #Fallists

Anele Nzimande and Sherilyn Naidoo 9 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

Public servants should be employed, not deployed

Ben Turok
10 hours ago
3 mins

EVITA’S FREE SPEECH

Ep. 148 – KAKTUS FILES #11: War and Pieces (Video)

Pieter-Dirk Uys
18 hours ago
< 1 min

The World Cup Day That Was

#Russia2018: Kane is able, history of ages and trouble looms for Shaqiri and Xhaka

Antoinette Muller
12 hours ago
3 mins

MNANGAGWA ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT DRAMA

Fears for credibility of July elections as Zimbabwe President escapes bid on his life

Daily Maverick Staff Reporter
18 hours ago
4 mins
0