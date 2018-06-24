Denis Cheryshev of Russia celebrates after scoring the 4-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow, Russia, 14 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

This about as straightforward as it’s going to get. The qualifiers are decided and all that’s up for grabs is who tops the group. For Russia, a win will be enough to make that happen.

Fixtures and kick off times

Uruguay vs Russia

Saudi Arabia vs Egypt

Both matches kick off at 16:00.

Group A live standings

These standings are live and will update throughout the final group games.

Qualified: Russia and Uruguay

Eliminated: Egypt and Saudi Arabia

How the group shapes up

This one is easy. Russia and Uruguay are through, the only thing left to decide is who tops the group – and that’s easy as well. The winner of the match between the two sides will finish first. A draw will see Russia remain in pole position.

What to expect

Uruguay go into the game yet to concede a goal at Russia 2018, while Russia have run riot at the tournament so far. Remarkably, the two sides have played each other just once before – in a friendly back in 2012. That ended 1-1.

Russia were written off before the tournament started, but have dazzled with some wonderful football.

Considering they had only ever won nine World Cup matches before they demolished Saudi Arabia 5-0, it’s pretty good going.

What the players are saying

“Our confidence grows with each victory. We’ll try to get the most points in the group. (Jose) Gimenez not being in the starting line-up won’t affect them too much. I’m sure another player with similar qualities will substitute in for him. That’s a problem for Uruguay’s coach. We’ve got our own objectives,” Russia forward Fedor Smolov told FifaTV.

Who awaits in the next round