Newsdeck

New York Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for #MeToo watershed

By AFP 16 April 2018

The New York Times and The New Yorker won the Pulitzer Prize for public service on Monday for explosive reporting that brought down Harvey Weinstein and spawned a cultural watershed on the issue of sexual harassment.

The prestigious prize was awarded to the Times team led by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey and New Yorker contributor Ronan Farrow, for reports that ruined the career of the Hollywood mogul and sparked an avalanche of accusations against other powerful men.

Since the Times and New Yorker articles last October, more than 100 women have publicly accused the producer of misconduct ranging from sexual harassment to rape, sparking the #MeToo movement that has gone global.

Weinstein’s wife left him and police opened criminal investigations in London, Los Angeles and New York. The 66-year-old has been hit by a litany of civil lawsuits that stand to see him financially ruined.

Dana Canedy, the Pulitzer administrator, said their work “exposed powerful and wealthy sexual predators, including allegations against one of Hollywood’s most influential producers, bringing them to account for long-suppressed claims of coercion, brutality and victim silencing thus spurring a worldwide reckoning about sexual abuse of women.”

The Washington Post won the Pulitzer in the investigative category for relentless reporting that influenced the outcome of the 2017 Senate race in Alabama, revealing Republican candidate Roy Moore’s alleged past sexual harassment of teenage girls.

Moore’s opponent Doug Jones won the special election last December, becoming Alabama’s first Democratic senator in 25 years and dealing a humiliating blow to President Donald Trump’s administration.

The New York Times and The Washington Post shared the Pulitzer in national reporting for coverage that furthered understanding of Russian interference in the 2016 election, and its connections to the Trump campaign, his transition team and administration, Canedy said.

Reuters won the 2018 prize in international reporting for coverage of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs. Reuters also won in the feature photography category for its coverage of the Rohingya crisis.

“Winners uphold the highest purpose of a free and independent press even in the most trying of times,” said Canedy.

“These courageous, inspiring and committed journalists and their news organizations are undaunted in their mission in support of the fourth estate.

“It is a mandate that has been under as seemingly relentless assault of late but that remains central to a healthy democracy,” she added. DM

Gallery

AFP

SCORPIO

Gupta, Inc: The Lawyers, Part One

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Winnie’s Legacy

Sidney Mufamadi delivers a rich history lesson

Greg Nicolson
55 mins ago
5 mins

Cyril’s Big Four

Ramaphosa tasks ‘Pack of Lions’ to hunt down investors

Peter Fabricius
56 mins ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

New York Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for #MeToo watershed

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Johannesburg police on the hunt after robbers shoot security guard dead in early morning heist

News24 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Boy unearths legendary Danish king’s trove in Germany

AFP 11 hours ago

Newsdeck

SA government condemns recent attacks in Syria

News24 11 hours ago

Analysis

ANC North West: Still crazy after all these years
Stephen Grootes 3 hours ago
5 mins

Fist bumps are more hygienic than high fives or handshakes.

China

The Real Ivory Game

Karl Ammann 1 hour ago
13 mins

OPINIONISTA

Claims that a sugar tax works wither under scrutiny

Ivo Vegter
37 mins ago
6 mins

Healthy Seas

Mining interests ‘stalling’ SA plans to protect more of the ocean

Tony Carnie
3 hours ago
4 mins

Newsflash

AFU swoops on Saxonwold as State obtains order for Gupta-linked assets

Jessica Bezuidenhout
9 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

A family outing, South African style

Lance Claasen
36 mins ago
5 mins

TRAINSPOTTER

Malema’s Path Forward – narrow, paved by the ANC

Richard Poplak
16 APR
10 mins

Land Expropriation

Is the problem with the law or the implementation of the law?

Nkateko Mabasa
3 hours ago
7 mins

Newsdeck

DA denies receiving classified information from intelligence inspector general

News24 12 hours ago

Newsdeck

Bitter rivals’ embrace shakes up Kenyan politics

Reuters 13 hours ago

Newsdeck

Large bushfire burns near homes on Sydney outskirts

AFP 20 hours ago

Newsdeck

France convinced Trump to stay in Syria, says Macron

AFP 20 hours ago

ISS Today

Africa needs a revolution in education
ISS Today 7 hours ago
5 mins

"We accept the love we think we deserve." ~ Stephen Chbosky

OPINIONISTA

Is time up for Zimbabwe’s opaque diamond sector?

Nick Donovan 34 mins ago
3 mins

State Security

When guardians refuse to be guarded, or, the curious case of one Arthur Fraser

Marianne Merten
24 hours ago
8 mins

Op-Ed

Quality and safety must be controlled to protect food sector and consumers

Wandile Sihlobo
3 hours ago
3 mins

Letter to the Editor

Decay in Free State must be recognised to be corrected

Daily Maverick
3 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

What Ma Winnie can teach us about politics, power and women’s lives in the Struggle

Annie Devenish
31 mins ago
6 mins

Herb Kaiser (1924-2018)

US diplomat who helped thousands of black South Africans get a medical education

J Brooks Spector
3 hours ago
10 mins

GroundUp

Court rules that banks can sell your house for next to nothing

GroundUp
3 hours ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

‘Full Metal Jacket’ star R. Lee Ermey dead at 74

AFP 20 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump lashes out at ex-FBI chief in new Twitter storm

AFP 15 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

Mourinho slams United as they hand title to City

AFP 15 APR

Newsdeck, Business

KPMG South Africa reviewing work done by its partners

Reuters 15 APR

South Africa

Youth Unemployment in Focus: When you’re job-hunting so long that you’re no longer young
Marelise van der Merwe, Aphiwe Ngalo & Rebecca Redelmeier 8 hours ago
11 mins

"Never give up! Even Moses was a basket case." ~ Church sign in Cape Town

Parliamentary Monitoring Group

A new term begins

Parliamentary Monitoring Group 9 hours ago
5 mins

Editorial

Welcome to the new Daily Maverick

Daily Maverick Team
15 APR
5 mins

Op-Ed

Inside the ‘coal supply emergency’ at Eskom

Chris Yelland
24 hours ago
5 mins

Analysis

Funeral Politics

Stephen Grootes
24 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

From the Inside: We must walk the last mile

Helen Zille
23 hours ago
10 mins

Analysis

Malema’s complicated tango ANCiano

Carien Du Plessis
24 hours ago
5 mins

Scorpio Analysis

The case against the NPA’s case against Pillay, van Loggerenberg and Janse van Rensburg

Pauli Van Wyk
10 APR
14 mins

Newsdeck

Eiffel Tower shuts due to strike

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Kardashian robbery suspect nabbed in southern France

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Russia says Syria chemical attack ‘staged’ with help of foreign secret service

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Trump considers re-joining Pacific trade pact he once spurned

AFP 13 APR

Debating and Public Speaking Championships

Pupils lob word bombs on privilege and patriarchy
Rebecca Redelmeier 10 hours ago
4 mins

Reporting a pothole in Boston will get you a photo of the filled cavity along with the team who performed the work.

Theatre Review

Green Man Flashing is as relevant as it has always been

Lesley Stones 23 hours ago
4 mins

CWG2018 Analysis

South Africa’s dawn of greatness

Antoinette Muller
23 hours ago
5 mins

Miloš Forman (1932-2018)

One of a kind Czech film genius who enriched the world

J Brooks Spector
23 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

DA Congress: Banding together for a common interest – avoiding change

Yonela Diko
23 hours ago
5 mins

Remembering Winnie

‘Too often, we were not there for her’

Cyril Ramaphosa
14 APR
10 mins

Op-Ed

Scepticism as public hearings on land expropriation commence

Sobantu Mzwakali and Sithandiwe Yeni
23 hours ago
4 mins

Health-E

Children face hunger and violent futures as thieves target school feeding programmes

Health-e News
23 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Alcohol guidelines in many countries may not be safe: study

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

South African Sabbatini seizes early lead, Johnson in the hunt

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Politics, World

Ex-FBI chief Comey: Trump ran White House like a ‘mob boss’

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Business, Life, etc

Netflix blow to Cannes film festival as line-up is announced

AFP 12 APR

ZAPIRO

Iqbal’s Everest
Zapiro 11 APR
< 1 min

Braille was originally used as a means for French spies to communicate in the dark.

Analysis

A divided party puts up facade of unity at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral

Carien Du Plessis 14 APR
7 mins

Visual Essay

South Africa honours Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Leila Dougan
13 APR
3 mins

South Africa

Mama Winnie honoured, at last

Greg Nicolson
14 APR
6 mins

Op-Ed

Let us honour Winnie’s legacy by reaching out to those in need

Pinky Kekana
11 APR
4 mins

amaBhungane

Nkonki CEO resigns after we expose Gupta fronting deal

amaBhungane
12 APR
3 mins

Audi TT-RS

The real sports car deal

Deon Schoeman
13 APR
8 mins

2018 Commonwealth Games

Indomitable Semenya cruises to the golden double

Antoinette Muller
13 APR
3 mins

Newsdeck, Sport, Life, etc

Girls banned from Japan sumo event amid sexism uproar

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, World, Politics

Macron says has ‘proof’ of Syrian chemical attack, vows response

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, World, Politics

Trump warns Russia missiles ‘coming’ after Syria attack

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

Ronaldo rescues Real Madrid after sensational Juventus comeback

AFP 12 APR

Remembering Winnie

‘The pain inflicted on her lives on in us’ – Zenani Dlamini
Daily Maverick Staff Reporter 14 APR
7 mins

There are no snakes in Ireland.

ISS Today

Can Africa be the big Brexit winner?

ISS Today 13 APR
5 mins

GroundUp

Western Cape government pours millions into security contract for a Green Point property

GroundUp
13 APR
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Winnie Mandela: the Zeitgeist of Young Women

Busani Ngcaweni
14 APR
3 mins

South Africa

Unsubstantiated smear campaigns put journalists at serious risk – SANEF

Daily Maverick
13 APR
2 mins

FLIXATION

Kevin’s bacon and the case for nudity parity on television

Tony Jackman
13 APR
7 mins
0