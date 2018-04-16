Newsdeck

Bitter rivals’ embrace shakes up Kenyan politics

By Reuters 16 April 2018

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (L) speaks during a joint news conference with his rival and the leader of opposition coalition National Super Alliance (NASA) Raila Odinga (R) in Nairobi, Kenya, 09 March 2018. In a surprise move that came hours before the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives in the country, two leaders announced that they will put aside their differences and work together to unite the country. EPA-EFE/STR

A surprise handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga has stirred up Kenyan politics as the long-time rivals set their sights on the 2022 elections. By Duncan Miriri and Maggie Fick.

Less than a year since Kenyatta was re-elected to a second and final term in a vote that Odinga called a farce, the two shook hands on March 9 after weeks of secret talks. A warm embrace at a golf tournament followed later.

They said their rapprochement would mean an end to the violence, bitterness and political instability that followed last year’s elections.

But observers say the handshake signalled that Kenyatta and Odinga, who is also in the sunset of his political career, want to join forces so they can influence what happens next.

They say that it may show that Kenyatta intends to ditch a deal to appoint William Ruto, who is his deputy president but comes from a different ethnic group, as his successor. Kenyatta has said he still backs Ruto.

For Odinga, it shows he feels he has more bargaining power for himself and his Luo ethnic group as Kenyatta’s partner.

“Everybody has had to go back to their drawing board and decide how they are going to run in 2022,” said Ngunjiri Wambugu, a lawmaker from Kenyatta’s Jubilee party, a political alliance between his Kikuyu ethnic group and Ruto’s Kalenjin.

“This pact between Kenyatta and Odinga has redefined the race.”

Political victory in a country of 45 million with 44 ethnic groups is usually forged through ethnic alliances. Since independence in 1963, Kikuyu and Kalenjin have dominated government.

The two groups clashed after disputed elections in 2007, in violence involving many tribes that left 1,200 Kenyans dead. They were united ahead of the 2013 vote by Kenyatta in his Jubilee alliance.

The Luo and other groups have often felt excluded by central government and made their own NASA alliance, led by Odinga.

Tensions between the Kikuyu and Luo groups contributed to a dispute between Kenyatta’s father and the founding president, Jomo Kenyatta, and his vice president and Odinga’s father Oginga Odinga, in 1969. That set the stage for years of bitter rivalry between the two powerful families.

The last staged handshake between Kenyatta and Odinga was shortly after the 2013 election when Odinga accepted defeat.

DEEP-SEATED TENSIONS

For now, the rapprochement has calmed fractured politics that has also disrupted the economy and put off investors. Odinga called off a months-long boycott by opposition lawmakers of all government business, including vetting Kenyatta’s ministers.

When they shook hands last month, the men said they plan to set up a joint office to be led by loyalists from both sides to “preach reconciliation” across Kenya.

But few observers believe the truce will resolve the deep-seated ethnic tensions as Kenyatta and Odinga have promised.

“Unless there is substance put into the handshake, it’ll be a lost opportunity,” said Maina Kiai, human rights campaigner.

“Anger in the country has not been dealt with.”

Cases linked to the violence after the 2007 election against Kenyatta and Ruto at the International Criminal Court in The Hague collapsed.

The police killings of opposition supporters that marred both the August election and the re-run in October that took place after the Supreme Court annulled the initial poll are also still fresh in Kenyan minds.

The Jubilee alliance was also forged on the premise that the populous Kikuyus and Kalenjins would stick together to lock out Odinga or other opposition challengers.

The Kalenjins may be upset if Kenyatta does not let Ruto take the helm of the alliance with a view to the presidency in 2022.

Ruto declined requests for an interview but his allies dismissed suggestions that his presidential prospects have taken a knock.

“Those are people who don’t know William Ruto. He is a very strategic and experienced politician,” said national assembly majority leader Aden Duale.

The 73-year-old Odinga, a former prime minister, has run unsuccessfully for president four times and is not expected to run again. A spokesman for Odinga declined to comment.

But bringing him closer to the centre of power could cause upset on both sides.

“Jubilee should be cautious so that Raila does not mess it ahead of 2022,” Kithure Kindiki, Jubilee’s deputy speaker in the senate, was quoted by local media after the handshake.

Odinga’s fellow opposition coalition parties are also unhappy, with several accusing him of betrayal.

If Odinga can bring Kenyatta the support of his formidable political base, he may not be as reliant on Ruto and can talk to other political leaders.

Kenyatta could also turn to Gideon Moi. The seasoned politician and senator from the sizeable Kalenjin community is the son of former President Daniel arap Moi, who made Kenyatta his protege.

“Kenyatta has pulled the classic divide-and-rule move of the cunning president, creating as many potential alliances as possible in order to avoid empowering any one successor,” said Nic Cheeseman, professor of democracy at the University of Birmingham.

“This will help him to manage Gideon Moi, William Ruto and others with their own presidential ambitions.” DM

Photo: Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (L) speaks during a joint news conference with his rival and the leader of opposition coalition National Super Alliance (NASA) Raila Odinga (R) in Nairobi, Kenya, 09 March 2018. In a surprise move that came hours before the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives in the country, two leaders announced that they will put aside their differences and work together to unite the country. EPA-EFE/STR

Gallery

Reuters

TRAINSPOTTER

Malema’s Path Forward – narrow, paved by the ANC

By Richard Poplak

Editorial

Welcome to the new Daily Maverick

Daily Maverick Team
19 hours ago
5 mins

State Security

When guardians refuse to be guarded, or, the curious case of one Arthur Fraser

Marianne Merten
11 hours ago
8 mins

Newsdeck

Bitter rivals’ embrace shakes up Kenyan politics

Reuters 4 mins ago

Newsdeck

Large bushfire burns near homes on Sydney outskirts

AFP 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

France convinced Trump to stay in Syria, says Macron

AFP 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

‘Full Metal Jacket’ star R. Lee Ermey dead at 74

AFP 7 hours ago

Analysis

Funeral Politics
Stephen Grootes 11 hours ago
6 mins

Webcams were invented by computer scientists too lazy to check if the coffee was ready.

Op-Ed

Inside the ‘coal supply emergency’ at Eskom

Chris Yelland 11 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

From the Inside: We must walk the last mile

Helen Zille
10 hours ago
10 mins

Analysis

Malema’s complicated tango ANCiano

Carien Du Plessis
11 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

DA Congress: Banding together for a common interest – avoiding change

Yonela Diko
10 hours ago
5 mins

Miloš Forman (1932-2018)

One of a kind Czech film genius who enriched the world

J Brooks Spector
11 hours ago
8 mins

CWG2018 Analysis

South Africa’s dawn of greatness

Antoinette Muller
11 hours ago
5 mins

Theatre Review

Green Man Flashing is as relevant as it has always been

Lesley Stones
10 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck, Sport

Mourinho slams United as they hand title to City

AFP 15 hours ago

Newsdeck, Business

KPMG South Africa reviewing work done by its partners

Reuters 16 hours ago

Newsdeck

Eiffel Tower shuts due to strike

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Kardashian robbery suspect nabbed in southern France

AFP 13 APR

Remembering Winnie

‘Too often, we were not there for her’
Cyril Ramaphosa 14 APR
10 mins

There are no McDonald's in Ghana.

Op-Ed

Scepticism as public hearings on land expropriation commence

Sobantu Mzwakali and Sithandiwe Yeni 10 hours ago
4 mins

Health-E

Children face hunger and violent futures as thieves target school feeding programmes

Health-e News
11 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

Iqbal’s Everest

Zapiro
11 APR
< 1 min

Analysis

A divided party puts up facade of unity at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral

Carien Du Plessis
14 APR
7 mins

Visual Essay

South Africa honours Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Leila Dougan
13 APR
3 mins

South Africa

Mama Winnie honoured, at last

Greg Nicolson
14 APR
6 mins

Op-Ed

Let us honour Winnie’s legacy by reaching out to those in need

Pinky Kekana
11 APR
4 mins

Newsdeck

Russia says Syria chemical attack ‘staged’ with help of foreign secret service

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Trump considers re-joining Pacific trade pact he once spurned

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Alcohol guidelines in many countries may not be safe: study

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

South African Sabbatini seizes early lead, Johnson in the hunt

AFP 13 APR

amaBhungane

Nkonki CEO resigns after we expose Gupta fronting deal
amaBhungane 12 APR
3 mins

The sound of Krakatoa exploding travelled around the earth three times.

Audi TT-RS

The real sports car deal

Deon Schoeman 13 APR
8 mins

2018 Commonwealth Games

Indomitable Semenya cruises to the golden double

Antoinette Muller
13 APR
3 mins

Remembering Winnie

‘The pain inflicted on her lives on in us’ – Zenani Dlamini

Daily Maverick Staff Reporter
14 APR
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Winnie Mandela: the Zeitgeist of Young Women

Busani Ngcaweni
14 APR
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

DA Federal Congress: A party truly united in its diversity

Mmusi Maimane
13 APR
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Remembering Winnie: Bearer of the torch of resistance

Andile Lungisa
13 APR
5 mins

ISS Today

Can Africa be the big Brexit winner?

ISS Today
13 APR
5 mins

Newsdeck, World, Politics

Ex-FBI chief Comey: Trump ran White House like a ‘mob boss’

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Business, Life, etc

Netflix blow to Cannes film festival as line-up is announced

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, Sport, Life, etc

Girls banned from Japan sumo event amid sexism uproar

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, World, Politics

Macron says has ‘proof’ of Syrian chemical attack, vows response

AFP 12 APR

OPINIONISTA

The DA’s Hillary Clinton Dilemma
Ian Von Memerty 10 APR
7 mins

"I've never fooled anyone. I've let people fool themselves. They didn't bother to find out who and what I was. Instead, they would invent a character for me. I wouldn't argue with them. They were obviously loving somebody I wasn't." ~ Marilyn Monroe

GroundUp

Western Cape government pours millions into security contract for a Green Point property

GroundUp 13 APR
5 mins

Listeriosis update

Class action suit seeks to have Tiger Brands by the tail

Aphiwe Ngalo & Suné Pyne
13 APR
4 mins

South Africa

Unsubstantiated smear campaigns put journalists at serious risk – SANEF

Daily Maverick
13 APR
2 mins

FLIXATION

Kevin’s bacon and the case for nudity parity on television

Tony Jackman
13 APR
7 mins

Analysis

The rebellious side of Patricia de Lille is back – and the DA should watch out

Rebecca Davis
13 APR
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

The Other News Round-Up: Sumo other time, ladies

Marelise Van Der Merwe
13 APR
5 mins

Housing

Joburg building collapse highlights the poor’s plight

Greg Nicolson & Bheki Simelane
13 APR
6 mins

Newsdeck, World, Politics

Trump warns Russia missiles ‘coming’ after Syria attack

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

Ronaldo rescues Real Madrid after sensational Juventus comeback

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, World, Business, Sci-Tech

#ZuckerBowl without a clear winner as Facebook hearings end

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, World, Politics

US House Speaker Ryan won’t seek re-election, in blow to Republicans

AFP 11 APR

OPINIONISTA

South Africa and philanthropic freedom
Shelagh Gastrow 13 APR
6 mins

"(O)ur honeymoon will shine our life long: it's beams will only fade over your grave or mine." ~ Charlotte Brontë

South Africa

Labour Minister declares May the month of the minimum wage; workers’ reservations ignored

Marianne Merten 13 APR
5 mins

GroundUp

Philippi land occupiers threaten to defy court order

GroundUp
12 APR
2 mins

#CapeWaterGate

Whatever happened to Day Zero?

Adam Yates
12 APR
7 mins

Analysis

The slow yet inexorable unravelling of Jacob Zuma’s shadow state

Marianne Thamm
12 APR
6 mins

Remembering Winnie

Struggle church honours ‘hero to many’ amid calls to bolster ANC ahead of elections

Leila Dougan
12 APR
4 mins

Drug Bust

Orlando community praised for their role in intelligence-driven operation

Bheki C. Simelane
12 APR
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

How credible are the racketeering, corruption, money laundering and fraud charges against Jacob Zuma?

Pierre De Vos
12 APR
10 mins

Newsdeck, World, Politics

Trump warns Russia on Syria, says missiles ‘will be coming’

AFP 11 APR

Newsdeck, World, Politics

257 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria

AFP 11 APR

Newsdeck, Politics, South Africa

ANC mourns loss of ‘gentle giant of our struggle’ Skweyiya

News24 11 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

Iniesta admits ‘pain’ after Barcelona suffer shock Champions League exit

AFP 11 APR

South Africa

Saftu leads march against ‘poverty minimum wage’
Hlumela Dyantyi 12 APR
3 mins

"Have you ever noticed how ‘What the hell’ is always the right decision to make?" ~ Terry Johnson

ISS Today

Is Côte d’Ivoire becoming a wildlife trafficking hotspot?

ISS Today 12 APR
4 mins

2018 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

More medals and some disappointment for #TeamSA

Antoinette Muller
12 APR
4 mins

By-Elections

DA and ANC retain competitive seats

Wayne Sussman
12 APR
3 mins

Honda Jazz 1.5 Sport

Do Jazz and Sport really go together?

Deon Schoeman
12 APR
6 mins

South Africa

Mama Winnie: Mourners pay their last respects to an inspirational leader

Orateng Lepodise
14 APR
4 mins
0