Your social currency ATM
9 April 2018 23:10 (South Africa)
Wired World

Duckworth becomes first sitting US senator to give birth

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 09 Apr 2018 (South Africa)

US Senator Tammy Duckworth on Monday gave birth to a baby girl, making history as the first member of the Senate to have a baby while in office.

"Bryan, Abigail and I couldn't be happier to welcome little Maile Pearl as the newest addition to our family," Duckworth, 50, said in a statement.

The milestone by the Illinois Democrat makes her the 10th member of Congress to give birth while in office. The other nine women were members of the House of Representatives when they had their babies. 

Duckworth was a House member when she had her first child, in 2014.

A decorated Asian-American US Army veteran, Duckworth lost both her legs in 2004 when the helicopter that she was co-piloting was shot down by insurgents over Iraq.

She entered the House in 2012 and then the Senate in 2016, where she is one of the 100-strong chamber's 23 women.

Duckworth has made advocating for working class families a key focal point of her service in Congress.

In her statement she described parenthood as an economic issue affecting women and men alike.

"As tough as juggling the demands of motherhood and being a senator can be, I'm hardly alone or unique as a working parent, and my children only make me more committed to doing my job and standing up for hardworking families everywhere," she said.

Congratulations poured in from fellow lawmakers, including from top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

"I'm sure she will grow up to be just as strong as her mother!" Pelosi tweeted. DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa reacts after winning the Women's 100m Breaststroke Final of the XXI Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast Aquatic Centre on the Gold Coast, Australia, 09 April 2018. EPA/DARREN ENGLAND

CWG2018: ‘Unbelievable’ #TeamSA brings welcome relief with glut of gold

By Antoinette Muller
Photo: Akani Simbine competes in the men's 200m heats at the London 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, Britain, 07 August 2017. Photo: EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

CWG2018: Medals, finals and world records for #TeamSA

By Antoinette Muller
Photo: Former SARS deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay (C) arrives at the head offices of the Hawks police unit after South African Finance Minister, Pravin Gordhan, failed to appear before the South African Police Forces offices in Pretoria , South Africa, 25 August 2016. EPA/Kim Ludbrook

SARS Wars: Case against SARS executives postponed, accused blame 'ulterior' motives

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: Iqbal Survé (Photo: WEF)

amaBhungane Analysis: Iqbal Survé's mythical beast

By AMABHUNGANE
Photo: Jardine House, which houses the offices of Appleby in Central District, Hong Kong, China, 07 November 2017. Media reports stated that a leak of financial documents dubbed the 'Paradise Papers' with 13.4 million documents revealed how powerful and ultra-wealthy people secretly invest vast amounts of cash in offshore tax havens. The vast majority of the transactions involve no legal wrongdoing. APhoto: EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

ISS Today: Africa must steer the rules of the international financial sector

By ISS TODAY
Photo: Iqbal Survé (Photo: WEF)

Right of Reply: Independent Media response to amaBhungane/Daily Maverick

By Daily Maverick
Photo: Cyril Ramaphosa (R) and Jacob Zuma (L) during the 54th ANC National Conference held at the NASREC Convention Centre, Johannesburg , South Africa, 18 December 2017. EPA-EFE/Cornell Tukiri

Analysis: Helping Zuma/Hurting Ramaphosa via KZN strategy – not likely, not realistic, not doable

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: Opposition party leader Mmusi Maimane from the Democratic Alliance (DA) addresses a media conference in response to the resignation of former president Jacob Zuma at the Houses of Parliament, Cape Town, South Africa, 15 February 2018. EPA-EFE/Brenton Geach

DA Federal Congress: DA not for racists, says Maimane, as he vows to win votes door to door

By Carien du Plessis

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.