Tag Heuer socialists
26 March 2018 14:00 (South Africa)
Wired World

Verdict in Van Breda case to be postponed

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World
  • 26 Mar 2018 (South Africa)

The verdict in the triple murder trial of Henri van Breda is expected to be postponed in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

Van Breda was expected to hear his fate before Judge Siraj Desai on April 23.

National Prosecuting Authority Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed on Monday that Van Breda would appear for a postponement to a later date.

Van Breda, 23, pleaded not guilty to axing his parents and brother to death, seriously injuring his sister Marli, and defeating the ends of justice.

He alleged that an intruder, wearing a balaclava, gloves and dark clothing, was behind the attack, and that he had heard other voices, of people speaking Afrikaans, in the family's Stellenbosch home in January 2015.

Van Breda claimed that after a fight with the axe-wielding intruder who was also armed with a knife, the man had escaped.

The totality of the evidence against Van Breda did not exclude the possibility of an unknown assailant, defence advocate Pieter Botha insisted during closing arguments in February, saying it was up to the court to decide whether the State produced evidence which proves beyond a reasonable doubt that there were no unidentified attackers.

But prosecutor Susan Galloway argued that there was no motive for someone, such as a hitman, to go to the Van Breda family's De Zalze Golf Estate home and commit this crime. She said the attack was premeditated, pointing out that Van Breda would have had to arm himself before making his way to the second floor of the house to execute the murders.

Circumstantial evidence pointed to Van Breda being the attacker, Galloway maintained, and that his injuries were self-inflicted or inflicted by his family members during the attack. DM

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: Thousands of South Africans wait in line outside Gugulethu Social Services office to register for a Social Relief of Distress Grant, Gugulethu, Cape Town, South Africa 28 January 2009. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

SassaGate: Net1 to challenge order to repay R317m – but can CPS afford it at all?

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: DA (Democratic Alliance) members clench their fists as they join the national mass protests calling for President Zuma to step down, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 07 April 2017. EPA/Kim Ludbrook

Road to the DA Federal congress: Fears that new diversity values will make party like the ANC

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Supporters gather and watch as Leader of South Africa’s opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) party, Mmusi Maimane, addresses some of the thousands of people who attended the party’s final pre-election rally in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, 30 July 2016. EPA/STR

Op-Ed: Real progressives reject groupthink

By Michael Cardo & Gavin Davis
Photo: Leader of the opposition party the Democratic Alliance (DA), Mmusi Maimane (L), arrives to address supporters at the launch of elections posters in Pretoria, South Africa, 02 June 2016. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

DA Federal Congress: No leadership contest but party set to spar about race

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: David Owen delivers a speech during the launch of the Vote Leave ‘Save Our NHS’ (National Health Service) campaign in London, Britain, 06 April 2016. EPA/Facundo Arrizabalaga.

Lord David Owen: Mugabe a ‘deeply conflicted zealot’ who should never have ruled Zimbabwe

By Lord David Owen
Photo: Argentine President Mauricio Macri attends an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Vnukovo-II airport, Moscow, Russia, 22 January 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Op-Ed: How to win an election, the Macri way

By Greg Mills
Photo: A T-shirt bearing the face of former president Jacob Zuma hangs on a washing line as people make their way to the voting stations at the Hospital Hill informal settlement in south of Johannesburg, South Africa, 07 May 2014. EPA/Ihsaan Haffejee

NEC: State Capture accused will not be supported by the ANC colours

By Marianne Merten
EFS_Mar-25.jpg

Evita's Free Speech: Ep.135 – Evita déjà vu's to Trevor Noah, from October 2015 (Video)

By Pieter-Dirk Uys

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.