26 March 2018 02:04 (South Africa)
South Africa

The Comic Absurdity of Day Zero (Episode 4)

  • N.D. Mazin
    ND-Mazin.png
    N.D. Mazin
  • South Africa
  • 26 Mar 2018 (South Africa)
DAYZERO-4MAIN-IMAGE.jpg

In an unexpected move the cartoonist N.D. MAZIN has been suspended from his own comic strip pending an enquiry. The comic is now being written and managed by Mr Poynton Shute of New Planet TV. DM got hold of the comic’s producer, Mr Andy Mason, who described it as “an internal matter” and “nothing to be concerned about”. He described N.D. Mazin as “rather fanciful and erratic” whereas Shute, he said, is a hard-bitten journo whose style will be more appropriate to DM’s news-based content. He added however that Mazin “will continue with his art duties as normal”. Now Read On.

See Episode one here, two here and three here:

N.D. Mazin (Andy Mason) is arguably South Africa’s longest serving underground cartoonist, having evaded regular publication in a reputable periodical for close on four decades. Since his Vittoke in Azania student comics of the late ‘70s, he’s self-published countless comix and ‘zines, including PAX (Pre-Azanian Comix), Mamba Comix, Azaniamania and The Legend of Blue Mamba. He’s also written a critical history of SA cartooning, What’s So Funny? Check him out at www.ndmazin.co.za. DM

  • N.D. Mazin
    ND-Mazin.png
    N.D. Mazin
  • South Africa

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.