Tag Heuer socialists
12 March 2018 01:23 (South Africa)
South Africa

The Comic absurdity of Day Zero (Episode 3)

  • N.D. Mazin
    ND-Mazin.png
    N.D. Mazin
  • South Africa
  • 12 Mar 2018 (South Africa)
mazin-comic-Zero-MAIN-IMAGE.jpg

Perplexed by the peculiarities of politicians, the egregiousness of experts and the effrontery of the economic elites, over-anxious cartoonist N.D. MAZIN gives up trying to gain meaningful insights from human sources, and instead turns to the water molecule itself in his quest for answers to the enigma of Day Zero.

See Episode one here and two here

N.D. Mazin (Andy Mason) is arguably South Africa’s longest serving underground cartoonist, having evaded regular publication in a reputable periodical for close on four decades. Since his Vittoke in Azania student comics of the late ‘70s, he’s self-published countless comix and ‘zines, including PAX (Pre-Azanian Comix), Mamba Comix, Azaniamania and The Legend of Blue Mamba. He’s also written a critical history of SA cartooning, What’s So Funny? Check him out at www.ndmazin.co.za. DM

  • N.D. Mazin
    ND-Mazin.png
    N.D. Mazin
  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: Then Minister of finance Malusi Gigaba and SARS’ Tom Moyane at the Budget press conference, 21 February 2018 (Leila Dee Dougan for Daily Maverick)

Analysis: Hypocrisy’s many shades

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: A picture dated 31 March 2007 shows a view of 'Die Eiland' farm in the Oudtshoorn district of South Africa's Western Cape Province. Photo: EPA/JON HRUSA

Op-Ed: How ANC changed gear on land reform

By Lungisile Ntsebeza
Photo: Theewaterskloof Dam in Villiersdorp, South Africa, 23 January 2018. Theewaterskloof Dam is the single biggest dam supplying water to the metropole of Cape Town. Photo: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Dry Land: How the race for water could leave us high and dry, Part One

By Marelise van der Merwe
Photo: Protesters lay flowers and light candles at the site of the murder of 21-year-old taxify driver Siyabonga Ngcobo near Unisa’s Sunnyside Campus in Pretoria. Photo: Daily Maverick

Taxify Death: No arrests yet as protesters demand justice for driver who was burnt alive

By Daily Maverick
Photo: King Goodwill Zwelithini delivers an address at the National Day of Reconciliation celebrations at Ncome Museum in KwaZulu-Natal, December 2014. (Photo: DoC)

Op-Ed: Ingonyama issue will not be solved by war talk

By Musa Xulu
EFS_Mar-11.jpg

Evita's Free Speech: Ep.133 – Evita registers anti-racism week (Video)

By Pieter-Dirk Uys
Photo: President Jacob Zuma meets Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, with Eskom Chairman Ben Ngubane in background (GCIS)

Analysis: SA’s public institutions’ gross dereliction of duty fuelled the rise of State Capture

By Marianne Merten
Photo: Mauritian President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim delivers a speech during a panel discussion at the Budapest Water Summit in Budapest, Hungary, 29 November 2016. EPA/ZOLTAN MATHE HUNGARY OUT

Mauritius: Media-savvy President still stands her ground as graft scandal closes in

By Carien du Plessis

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.