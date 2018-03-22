Recommended by 9 out of 10 smart people
22 March 2018 07:30 (South Africa)
Wired World

While you were sleeping: 22 March 2018

  • John Stupart
    21056311_10155633186048996_5208141920631691484_o.jpg
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the creator of Daily Maverick's First Thing. When not getting up at the crack of dawn, he is working on many of DM's other newsletter offerings. John completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. When he isn't utterly sleep-deprived, that is.

  • Wired World
  • 22 Mar 2018 (South Africa)

Facebook apologises over data breach, Australia doesn't apologise over racist immigration policy, and Austin bomber commits suicide, confesses.

123

Thursday, 22 March 2018

“Faeries, come take me out of this dull world, For I would ride with you upon the wind, Run on the top of the dishevelled tide, And dance upon the mountains like a flame.” 
WB Yeats

 
 

Think of it as the “They’re gonna take your house! – but to fend them off, we’ll start handing out title deeds” land reform pitch. At the very least, it’s a strategy. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Facebook apologises for major breach

Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg announced his company's remorse on Wednesday. Speaking to the media, Zuckerberg said that Facebook had a "responsibility to protect your data". Cambridge Analytica's harvesting of 50-million users' data has sparked an uproar over the failure of Facebook to protect its users. Listening to Zuckerberg, one gets the feeling that the only one allowed to harvest your Facebook data is, well, Facebook.

 

Trump defends Putin call of praise

President Donald Trump has launched a fervent defence of his message of congratulations to Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. Putin won a not-so-contested election in a not-so-free voting process. Despite notes from advisers explicitly saying "DO NOT CONGRATULATE", Trump did just that. The president argued that his overtures to Russia were a good thing. After all, it's not as if an entire history of international relations has shown the dangers of appeasement.

 

Aussie minister defends racist immigration policy

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has defended his "White farmers first" special attention programme. Dutton retorted that criticism from "lefties" "meant nothing" and that said detractors were "dead to me". With the majority of the 500,000-odd white South Africans who left the country headed for Australia in the past 30 years, Dutton clearly would like a few more.

 

Austin bomber blows himself up

A man suspected of carrying out a series of bombings in Austin, Texas has killed himself. Police had surrounded Mark Conditt at a hotel, after which he detonated an explosive device in his car, killing himself. Conditt had left a recorded video "confession". Not once did the bomber mention terrorism or hate, but rather a depiction of an individual talking about his very troubled life, leading to this point.

 

IN NUMBERS

5ft7"

Mark Zuckerberg's actual height. Most of his photos are staged to hide his shortitude.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today is World Water Day. Cape Town is unlikely to be celebrating so much as mourning this event.

There are many depictions in medieval times of knights fighting snails. Nobody knows why.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

The Long Shadow of Jacob Zuma

A column by SUSAN BOOYSEN

 

Fostering African unity – one BRICS at a time

A column by OSCAR VAN HEERDEN

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 11° max 19°, rainy
CPT: min: 13° max: 25°, cloudy
DBN: min: 17° max: 21°, rainy
JHB: min: 11° max: 18°, rainy
KIM: min: 12° max: 22°, rainy
MHK: min: 14° max: 19°, rainy
NLP: min: 16° max: 22°, rainy
PE: min: 13° max: 23°, cloudy
PMB: min: 13° max: 17°, rainy
PTA: min: 13° max: 22°, rainy

Financial Data
Oil=$69.38
Gold=$1,323.60
Platinum=$951.74
R/$=11.90
R/€=14.62
R/£=16.77
BTC/$=9,029
JSE All Share=58,288.87
DJIA=24,851.34
FTSE 100=7,038.97

  • John Stupart
    21056311_10155633186048996_5208141920631691484_o.jpg
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the creator of Daily Maverick's First Thing. When not getting up at the crack of dawn, he is working on many of DM's other newsletter offerings. John completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. When he isn't utterly sleep-deprived, that is.

  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: Opposition party leader Mmusi Maimane from the Democratic Alliance (DA) addresses a media conference in response to the resignation of President Jacob Zuma at the Houses of Parliament, Cape Town, South Africa, 15 February 2018. EPA-EFE/Brenton Geach

TRAINSPOTTER: Landed Gentry – Can the DA’s polite land reform programme save the party from itself?

By Richard Poplak
Photo by AppleDave via Flickr.

Hired Guns: Alarming escalation in political assassinations threatens democracy, study finds

By Marianne Thamm
Original Photo: The suspended SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane (photo by Leila Dee Dougan)

Op-Ed: It’s time to call off the tax revolt

By Wayne Duvenage
Main photo: Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (R) and Floyd Shivambu, member of Parliament for the Economic Freedom Fighters (L), react as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (not pictured) speaks during a question and answer session in Parliament, Cape Town, South Africa, 14 March 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA. (Insert: Members of the Afrikaner Weerstandsbeweeging Wave the Neo-Nazi and old Boerestaat Flags, 22 May 1986 in Pietersburg. (Photo by Ismail Lagardien)

Op-Ed: Public Disruptions and Intimidation of Journalists – it all seems so familiar

By Ismail Lagardien
Photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa signs the Kigali Declaration on the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area at the 10th Extraordinary Summit of the Assembly of the African Union in Kigali, Rwanda, 21 March 2018. (GCIS)

AU Extraordinary Summit: Ramaphosa’s major step towards the African Continental Free Trade Area

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Neil Coleman (Supplied)

Q&A: Between the lines of a national minimum wage with Neil Coleman

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: Then Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Gauteng Provincial Government’s Senior Management Service Conference, with Gauteng Premier David Makhura, 30 March 2016, Boksburg (GCIS)

Analysis: The 2019 Gauteng politics and Life Esidimeni tragedy

By Stephen Grootes
20_HondaCivicTypeR-MAIN-PHOTO.jpg

Honda Civic Type R: Wolf in wolf’s clothing

By Deon Schoeman

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.