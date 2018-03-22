Wanna be the smartest person in the room? Good start
22 March 2018 16:02 (South Africa)
Wired World

De Lille disciplinary postponed indefinitely

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World
  • 22 Mar 2018 (South Africa)

Cape Town - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille said on Thursday that she was frustrated that her disciplinary hearing was postponed indefinitely after a panelist recused himself.De Lille's legal team had argued for panel members Pogiso Monchusi and Sheila Camerer to be removed.

Monchusi - a practising advocate - acceded to this request. This meant that there was no longer a full panel to hear the charges facing De Lille.

De Lille has been accused of contravening the DA's federal constitution, amid claims of misconduct.The DA will now have to find a replacement.

"It is a waste of time. It is costly for me - I have to pay my lawyers," De Lille said after the hearing was adjourned.

She would not give details as to why she wanted Monchusi removed, saying it was "our point of view that he is not a fit and proper person".

On her bid to have Camerer removed, De Lille said she and her team were still waiting for the chairperson to respond to their request, after they had put "all the reasons on the table". DA federal council chairperson James Selfe said Monchusi had decided to withdraw to prevent any possible conflict of interest, or risk. "He chose to withdraw on his own volition. He did not provide any reasons, but he believed that rather than cause any further delays in the proceedings, he was rather going to withdraw," he said.

"The arguments around the recusal of Ms Camerer were heard, but not yet answered. Ms Camerer ... is a very experienced, long-practicing attorney. She was a deputy minister of justice in President (Nelson) Mandela's government and we have absolutely no doubt that she is a fit and proper person to serve on the panel."He said both parties had stated that they wanted to "get this over and done with" as soon as possible.

"Ms De Lille wants to clear her name, the party wants to… get on with the business of winning votes."

Meanwhile, the matter of whether the hearings will be open is yet to be argued.

De Lille said, however, she "just felt like going straight to court".Selfe, in turn, said the DA "doesn’t have a particular problem" with proceedings being open.

"We accept that there are arguments both in favour of a closed session and an open session in view of the public interest in this case. In the end, that decision will have to be taken by the panel. It's not a decision that the party [takes]." DM

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: Opposition party leader Mmusi Maimane from the Democratic Alliance (DA) addresses a media conference in response to the resignation of President Jacob Zuma at the Houses of Parliament, Cape Town, South Africa, 15 February 2018. EPA-EFE/Brenton Geach

TRAINSPOTTER: Landed Gentry – Can the DA’s polite land reform programme save the party from itself?

By Richard Poplak
Photo by AppleDave via Flickr.

Hired Guns: Alarming escalation in political assassinations threatens democracy, study finds

By Marianne Thamm
Original Photo: The suspended SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane (photo by Leila Dee Dougan)

Op-Ed: It’s time to call off the tax revolt

By Wayne Duvenage
Photo: Then Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Gauteng Provincial Government’s Senior Management Service Conference, with Gauteng Premier David Makhura, 30 March 2016, Boksburg (GCIS)

Analysis: The 2019 Gauteng politics and Life Esidimeni tragedy

By Stephen Grootes
Main photo: Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (R) and Floyd Shivambu, member of Parliament for the Economic Freedom Fighters (L), react as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (not pictured) speaks during a question and answer session in Parliament, Cape Town, South Africa, 14 March 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA. (Insert: Members of the Afrikaner Weerstandsbeweeging Wave the Neo-Nazi and old Boerestaat Flags, 22 May 1986 in Pietersburg. (Photo by Ismail Lagardien)

Op-Ed: Public Disruptions and Intimidation of Journalists – it all seems so familiar

By Ismail Lagardien
Photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa signs the Kigali Declaration on the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area at the 10th Extraordinary Summit of the Assembly of the African Union in Kigali, Rwanda, 21 March 2018. (GCIS)

AU Extraordinary Summit: Ramaphosa’s major step towards the African Continental Free Trade Area

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Neil Coleman (Supplied)

Q&A: Between the lines of a national minimum wage with Neil Coleman

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: Communal taps in Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay, Cape Town. 13 March 2018. Photo: Leila Dougan.

ISS Today: South Africa can balance its water system, but the clock is ticking

By ISS TODAY

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.