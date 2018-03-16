Not entirely omniscient
16 March 2018 16:10 (South Africa)
Get free movie tickets to a preview screening of Five Fingers For Marseilles

5Fingers_Day04_21-07-3910(1).jpg

Daily Maverick invites you to join us for an exclusive preview screening of Five Fingers For Marseilles, a rousing, heroic, original South African Western film. Screenings take place in Jo’burg on Monday March 26 and Cape Town on Wednesday March 28 at 8pm and tickets will be allocated on a first come, first serve basis.

Check out the fantastic trailer here:

Marseilles was never free, but it will be. The community of Railway, attached to the remote town of Marseilles, are the victims of brutal police oppression and only the young ‘Five Fingers’ are willing to stand up to them. Their battle is heartfelt until hot-headed Tau (Vuyo Dabula) crosses the line and is forced to flee, leaving his brothers and friends behind, but his action has triggered a violent fight that will leave both Marseilles and the Five Fingers changed. Twenty years later Tau, now a feared and brutal outlaw, returns. But scarred and empty, he renounces violence and returns to Marseilles desiring only peace and to reconnect with those he left behind. It becomes clear that rather than the haven he hoped for, Marseilles is caught in the grip of a vicious new threat and to his dismay, his old allies themselves may have allowed it in. Tau can keep his head down only so long. When he and his loved ones become direct targets, he is reluctantly compelled to fight again, once and for all.

When: Screening in JHB - Monday 26th March 2018 Venue: Killarney Cine Centre, Killarney. Time: 20h00

Screening in CT - Wednesday 28th March 2018 Venue: Ster Kinekor V&A Nouveau Time: 20h00

Registrations from 19h15, film will start 20h00 promptly

Cost: Complimentary (includes popcorn and soda)

Deadline for entries: Friday 23rd March midday for JHB screening and Tuesday 27th March midday for CT screening.

Simply click here to reserve your seats. Tickets will be allocated on a first come, first serve basis.

If tickets are available, you will receive a confirmation email with all the relevant information.

