Drought declared a national disaster
- News24
- Wired World
- 13 Mar 2018 (South Africa)
Cape Town - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize has declared the prevailing water crisis affecting multiple provinces a national state of disaster.
Mkhize, on behalf of the inter-ministerial task team on water, told the media in Parliament on Tuesday that his decision was gazetted as at 10:00 this morning.
However, this was different to a declaration. Government can now access special funds through Treasury reserved for national disasters.
The process to calculate how much will be released has begun and the figure will be announced at a later date, Mkhize said.
"As the minister responsible for disaster management, I have recognised that special circumstances exist, and have decided to declare the drought as a national state of disaster in terms of Section 27 of the Disaster Management Act," he said.
Mkhize called on all citizens to continue to save water and change behaviour, as South Africa is currently a water scarce country. DM
- News24
- Wired World
Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.