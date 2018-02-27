Barca eSport team set to face other major clubs
Barcelona will launch a professional eSport team and expects to play against other leading European clubs, the La Liga leaders announced on Tuesday.
In partnership with their defender Gerard Pique, who founded the company
Pique added: "As a player, I am moved that my club has decided to enter e-sport. I'm sure they will be a great opponent for all the other teams."
According to a statement made by La Liga on Tuesday, the Spanish Association of Video Games (AEVI) anticipates the global economic impact of eSport will exceed $1 billion by 2020.
La Liga hailed the creation of its own
