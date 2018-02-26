While you were sleeping: 26 February 2018
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 26 Feb 2018 06:06 (South Africa)
Florida students return to school, Samsung unveils new smartphone, and Spurs clinch victory despite diving Alli.
Monday, 26 February 2018
“I close my eyes, take a deep breath, and let it out completely, along with my soul.”
John Locke
STORY OF THE DAY
SAPS/SITA Capture: Supplier threatened to cripple SAPS IT infrastructure over R11-million invoice
By MARIANNE THAMM
Keith Keating's Forensic Data Analysts (FDA), a supply company that features in
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
Emotional return for Florida school students
Students and teachers returned to the scene of a deadly shooting on 14 February. The school held a "voluntary" orientation ahead of resumed classes on Wednesday. The return to school was another rallying cry for stricter gun reform, something which President Donald Trump appeared to be amenable to. A high-age restriction for purchasing weapons and a ban on bump stocks are on the cards now. This,
Samsung launches camera-heavy S9
Augmented reality is the name of the game for Samsung's new smartphone. The Galaxy S9 features a very similar design to the
Corbyn to outline Brexit vision
British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn will deliver his party's Brexit "vision" today. Corbyn is expected to call for tariff-free access to the EU market, making a strong case for an incomplete divorce from the regional organisation. Corbyn will argue for what he termed a "bespoke relationship" with the EU, making
Spurs manager defends diving Alli
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has taken to defending Dele Alli in the wake of criticism over his diving antics. Spurs defeated Crystal Palace 1-0 on Sunday, with Alli leaving the pitch to a chorus of jeers and booing. Pochettino referred to Alli as a "special kid", which may or may not be high praise. As usual, Harry Kane saved Spurs' bacon with a header, making it his 35th goal of the season.
IN NUMBERS
94,000
The average number of new plants each year originating from cougar scat.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1616 Galileo is banned by the Roman Catholic Church for arguing that the earth orbits the sun.
Sloths are three times faster in water than on land.
FEATURED ARTICLES
Weather
BFN: min: 16° max 28°, sunny
CPT: min: 16° max: 26°, sunny
DBN: min: 18° max: 22°, cloudy
JHB: min: 13° max: 22°, cloudy
KIM: min: 17° max: 32°, cloudy
MHK: min: 14° max: 28°, cloudy
NLP: min: 17° max: 25°, cloudy
PE: min: 18° max: 29°, cloudy
PMB: min: 13° max: 22°, sunny
PTA: min: 14° max: 24°, cloudy
Financial Data
Oil=$67.48
Gold=$1,336.34
Platinum=$1,003.81
R/$=11.53
R/€=14.19
R/£=16.14
BTC/$=9,497
JSE All Share=58,715.46
DJIA=25,309.99
FTSE 100=7,244.41
- John Stupart
- South Africa
Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.