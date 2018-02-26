A website for people who matter
26 February 2018 07:06 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 26 February 2018

  • John Stupart
  • South Africa
  • 26 Feb 2018 06:06 (South Africa)
By EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN Real Madrid's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo (C) celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Real Madrid and Deportivo Alaves at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 24 February 2018.

Florida students return to school, Samsung unveils new smartphone, and Spurs clinch victory despite diving Alli.

Monday, 26 February 2018

“I close my eyes, take a deep breath, and let it out completely, along with my soul.” 
John Locke

 
 

Keith Keating's Forensic Data Analysts (FDA), a supply company that features in a R5.1-billion investigation into irregular SAPS tenders procured through the State Information and Technology Agency, threatened to suspend services to SAPS. This would not only have compromised SAPS' IT infrastructure but the country's criminal justice system itself. Apart from the threat by Keating's lawyers, the ongoing mystery is also who exactly owns the high-end forensic equipment sold to SAPS as well as IT infrastructure supplied by FDA.

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Emotional return for Florida school students

Students and teachers returned to the scene of a deadly shooting on 14 February. The school held a "voluntary" orientation ahead of resumed classes on Wednesday. The return to school was another rallying cry for stricter gun reform, something which President Donald Trump appeared to be amenable to. A high-age restriction for purchasing weapons and a ban on bump stocks are on the cards now. This, however is being strongly opposed by the country's second government, the National Rifle Association.

 

Samsung launches camera-heavy S9

Augmented reality is the name of the game for Samsung's new smartphone. The Galaxy S9 features a very similar design to the S8, but features louder sound, faster hardware, an emoji software for your selfies, and the customary curved glass. Never has your Instagram-based narcissism been so encouraged. Cat ears and nauseating cutesy-ness will be flooding your social media very shortly. The S9 should retail for at least $1,055, forcing said narcissists to dig deep into their trust funds.

 

Corbyn to outline Brexit vision

British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn will deliver his party's Brexit "vision" today. Corbyn is expected to call for tariff-free access to the EU market, making a strong case for an incomplete divorce from the regional organisation. Corbyn will argue for what he termed a "bespoke relationship" with the EU, making Brexit sound less like a looming disaster for the United Kingdom and more like grocery shopping at your local farmer's market.

 

Spurs manager defends diving Alli

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has taken to defending Dele Alli in the wake of criticism over his diving antics. Spurs defeated Crystal Palace 1-0 on Sunday, with Alli leaving the pitch to a chorus of jeers and booing. Pochettino referred to Alli as a "special kid", which may or may not be high praise. As usual, Harry Kane saved Spurs' bacon with a header, making it his 35th goal of the season.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

94,000

The average number of new plants each year originating from cougar scat.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1616 Galileo is banned by the Roman Catholic Church for arguing that the earth orbits the sun.

Sloths are three times faster in water than on land.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

Op-Ed: Meet Neria – her name is Elizabeth Tsvangirai

BY TINYIKO MALULEKE & NTHAKOANA NGATANE

 

OPINIONISTAS

From the Inside: Why I won’t quit Twitter

A column by HELEN ZILLE

 

The Wokeness of Black Panther

A column by GUSHWELL BROOKS

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 16° max 28°, sunny
CPT: min: 16° max: 26°, sunny
DBN: min: 18° max: 22°, cloudy
JHB: min: 13° max: 22°, cloudy
KIM: min: 17° max: 32°, cloudy
MHK: min: 14° max: 28°, cloudy
NLP: min: 17° max: 25°, cloudy
PE: min: 18° max: 29°, cloudy
PMB: min: 13° max: 22°, sunny
PTA: min: 14° max: 24°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$67.48
Gold=$1,336.34
Platinum=$1,003.81
R/$=11.53
R/€=14.19
R/£=16.14
BTC/$=9,497
JSE All Share=58,715.46
DJIA=25,309.99
FTSE 100=7,244.41

  • South Africa

