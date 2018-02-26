You've been Rick Astleyed!
27 February 2018 07:10 (South Africa)
Wired World

Russia says Eastern Ghouta 'escalating' after calling daily truce

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 26 Feb 2018 09:47 (South Africa)

Russia's defence ministry warned Monday that the situation in Syria's Eastern Ghouta was worsening, after bowing to international pressure and calling for a daily "humanitarian pause" in the rebel-held enclave.

While the UN Security Council on Saturday passed a resolution for a 30-day truce, "the situation in Eastern Ghouta is continuing to escalate," Russia's defence ministry said in a briefing.

Russia, the Syrian regime's main backer, called a daily "humanitarian pause" earlier Monday after the United Nations, France and Germany urged President Vladimir Putin to demand Damascus enforce a ceasefire.

During humanitarian pauses "with the aim of immediately saving the peaceful population," to run from 9 to 2 pm each day starting Tuesday, "Syrian government forces will cease strikes on terrorists," Russia said.

It said that one humanitarian corridor has been designated to "allow the exit of peaceful citizens and the evcuation of sick and wounded from eastern Ghouta."

"To allow through peaceful residents, with help from the Syrian Red Crescent, a humanitarian corridor has been prepared that exits in the area of the Al-Wafideen crossing," the ministry said.

The public would be informed with leaflets and text messages and buses and ambulances would be waiting at the crossing to evacuate the sick and wounded, Moscow said.

It said Russian and Syrian military and Damascus officials were coordinating the efforts and urged the rebels' leaders to de-mine the routes approaching the humanitarian corridor and "give the public the chance to leave Eastern Ghouta".

Ahead of the planned pauses in fighting, Russia's defence ministry accused fighters from rebel Islamist groups Jaish al-Islam, Ahrar al-Sham and terrorist al-Qaeda affiliate Al-Nusra Front of "acting under a single command" and "holding hundreds of hostages, including women and children."

Moscow also said that Jaish al-Islam was continuing mortar attacks on Damascus, accusing rebels of killing four and wounding more than 50 in the last week. DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: South Africa's deputy president, David Mabuza. (Greg Nicolson photo)

Cabinet Reshuffle: The Worst of Times. The Best of Times

By Stephen Grootes
By EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI People take part in a snowball fight in front of the Colosseum covered by snow during a snowfall in Rome, Italy, 26 February 2018.

Wile you were sleeping: 27 February 2018

By John Stupart
Photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa announces changes to the National Executive, 26 February 2018, Union Buildings, Pretoria. Elmond Jiyane, GCIS

Cabinet Reshuffle: SA government gets a full makeover

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Bathabile Dlamini (GCIS)

Cabinet Reshuffle: Bathabile Dlamini’s appointment disrespects ALL South African women

By Rebecca Davis
Photos: Ministers Bathabile Dlamini and Susan Shabangu (GCIS)

SassaGate Reloaded: Susan Shabangu steps into ring of fire as expert panel again warns of impending national crisis

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: Former president Jacob Zuma (Sapa)

Zuma Charges Redux: Where are the key players now?

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa announces changes to the National Executive, 26 February 2018, Union Buildings, Pretoria. Elmond Jiyane, GCIS

Cabinet Reshuffle: Ramaphosa plays difficult balancing act

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: Speaker Baleka Mbete (GCIS)

Cabinet Reshuffle: Parliament’s turn to spring into action – most new MPs have strange career highlights

By Marianne Merten

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.