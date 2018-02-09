Sagacity central
9 February 2018 16:33 (South Africa)
Wired World

Virtual reality may reduce paranoia in psychotics: study

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 09 Feb 2018 05:23 (South Africa)

Virtual reality-based therapy combined with standard treatment reduced paranoia and anxiety in people with psychotic disorders, scientists reported Friday.

In clinical trials involving 116 patients in the Netherlands, virtual reality exercises led to less fraught social interactions, a team wrote in The Lancet Psychiatry. 

More research is needed to confirm the long-term benefits of such technology, which gave the impression of being in an alternate reality populated by life-like avatars.

Up to 90 percent of people with psychosis suffer from paranoid thoughts, leading them to perceive threats where there are none. 

As a result, many psychotics avoid public places and contact with people, spending a lot of time alone. 

So-called cognitive behaviour therapy (CBT) -- in which therapists help patients break down seemingly overwhelming problems to render them less threatening -- helps reduce anxiety, but does little to quell paranoia.

Researchers led by Roos Pot-Kolder of VU University in the Netherlands extended this method into a virtual environment.

For the trial, the 116 participants -- all receiving standard treatment, including antipsychotic medication and regular psychiatric consultations -- were divided into two groups of 58.

Only one group practised social interactions in a virtual environment. 

The treatment consisted of 16 one-hour sessions over 8-12 weeks in which the participants were exposed, via avatars, to social cues that triggered fear and paranoia in four virtual settings: a street, a bus, a café and a supermarket. 

Therapists could alter the number of avatars, their appearance, and whether pre-recorded responses to the patient were neutral or hostile. 

The therapists also coached participants, helping them to explore and challenge their own feelings in different situations, and to resist common "safety behaviours" such as avoiding eye contact. 

Participants were assessed at the start of the trial, as well as three and six months afterwards.

Exposure to virtual reality did not increase the time participants subsequently spent with other people, the study found.

But it did affect the quality of their interactions.

"The addition of virtual reality CBT to standard treatment reduced paranoid feelings, anxiety, and use of safety behaviours in social situations, compared with standard treatment alone," said lead author, Roos Pot-Kolder, a researcher at VU University, Netherlands. 

The virtual reality CBT group -- which showed no adverse effects -- went on to use fewer "safety behaviours". 

"With the development of virtual reality and mobile technology, the range of tools available in psychotherapy is expanding," Kristiina Kompus of Bergen University said in a comment also carried by the journal. DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane (GCIS)

Milked Dry: Public Protector report slams Vrede Dairy project, but omits Guptas

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, who is chairing the Life Esidimeni arbitration, engaged lawyers on their closing arguments on Friday. (Greg Nicolson)

Life Esidimeni: Government plays its last, callous card

By Greg Nicolson and Puseletso Nthate
Photo of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa by Greg Nicolson / Daily Maverick.

Zuma Watch: ANC officials no show at Mandela Centenary build-up events heightens expectations of resolution soon

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Paul O’Sullivan (Sally Shorkend for Maverick magazine)

Paul O’Sullivan: National Police Commissioner slayer strikes again

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: Forgive us, Bob!

Zuma Watch: Staggering all the way to the end

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Outgoing ANC President, Jacob Zuma, during a walk at the 54th ANC National Conference held at the NASREC Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, 18 December 2017. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

The Final Countdown: How should Zuma go?

By REBECCA DAVIS & GREG NICOLSON
Photo by Greg Nicolson.

Zexit: Like sands through an hourglass, these are the days of our lives – Episode 3,197

By Marianne Merten
Photo: African National Congress (ANC) president, Jacob Zuma during the 54th ANC National Conference held at the NASREC Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, 18 December 2017. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Analysis: Dear President Zuma, waiting’s just another word for nothing left to lose

By Stephen Grootes

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.