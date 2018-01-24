Katy Perry coming to South Africa for the first time ever!

Johannesburg - In the wake of her North American tour’s stellar reviews and added concerts, Katy Perry has announced that she will be performing in South Africa for the very first time as part of WITNESS: The Tour .

Produced by Big Concerts, Katy Perry will visit Johannesburg on 18 and 20 July 2018 at the Ticketpro Dome.

Tickets go on sale at 09:00 on 26 January 2018 via www.bigconcerts.co.za.

Discovery Card holders get an exclusive 48-hour presale from 24 January 2018 at 09:00. Go to www.discovery.co.za for more information.

With Witness , Katy finds liberation, in the changes in her own life and in the world around her, delivering songs that inspire both thought and movement.

The singles released thus far – the Platinum-certified Chained to the Rhythm featuring Skip Marley, and the singles, Bon Appétit featuring Migos and Swish Swish featuring Nicki Minaj – hint at the breadth of the musical and thematic elements found on Witness.

WITNESS: The Tour is an imaginative trip from outer-space to inner-space, from the planets to the bottom of our oceans, and a musical journey through Katy Perry’s biggest milestones and mega-hits right up to her latest album.

The dramatically original staging means that there isn’t a bad seat in the house, when Katy brings out her band and dancers, along with all the bells and whistles.

TICKET DETAILS:

WHERE: Ticketpro Dome, Johannesburg

WHEN: Wednesday 18 July and Friday 20 July 2018.

TICKET PRICE: R575 – R1535 (Available from www.bigconcerts.co.za)

Channel24 is a proud media partner for Katy’s tour to South Africa. DM