The buck starts here
22 January 2018 14:11 (South Africa)
Wired World

While you were sleeping: 22 January 2018

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • Wired World
  • 22 Jan 2018 06:01 (South Africa)
BY EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA A man waves to Turkish soldiers on tanks near the Syrian-Turkish border, at Reyhanli district in Hatay, Turkey, 21 January 2018. Reports state that the Turkish army is on an operation named 'Operation Olive Branch' in Syria's northern regions against the Kurdish Popular Protection Units (YPG) forces which control the city of Afrin.

Zuma's favour dwindles, bombing in Thailand, and Patriots into Super Bowl. Again.

Monday, 22 January 2018

“We are afraid to care too much, for fear that the other person does not care at all.” 
Eleanor Roosevelt

 
 

STORY OF THE DAY

TRAINSPOTTER: The House that Zuma built

By RICHARD POPLAK

It’s crumbling, brick by cheap-ass brick. But what comes next? By 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Three killed in Thailand bombing

At least three people have been killed and 19 wounded in a bomb attack on Monday morning. The motorcycle bomb targeted a popular market in Yala. Officials believe that ethnic Malay insurgents are responsible for the attack. Thailand has been battling a low-level insurgency for over a decade, with 13 dead in 2017 from such attacks.

 

Turkish forces enter Syria

Turkey has deployed its military inside Syria against Kurdish forces believed to be waging an insurgency against Ankara. The only catch: these are the same Kurdish fighters allied to the United States in the fight against Islamic State. The US confirmed that Turkish officials warned them of their operation, and stressed that no American forces were nearby or in danger.

 

Patriots advance to Super Bowl - again

The New England Patriots will attend the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons. The defending champions defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 to set up a clash with the Philadelphia Eagles on 4 February. At some point, one would think the Patriots would simply tire of so much winning.

 

Global inequality makes for startling figures

The wealthiest 1% in the world made 82% of the wealth generated in 2017. This was according to a report by Oxfam released today. As the world's elites hobnob in Davos, the report also established that the wealth of billionaires grew six times faster than ordinary workers. Nine of every 10 billionaires were men.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

1bpm

The lowest heart rate that an alligator can lower itself to.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1879 the Battle of Isandlwana was fought, resulting in a resounding British defeat.

Clocks run from left to right due to that being the way sundials cast shadows in the northern hemisphere.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

From the Inside: The Countdown to Day Zero

A column by HELEN ZILLE

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 17° max 30°, rainy
CPT: min: 17° max: 23°,  cloudy
DBN: min: 21° max: 27°, cloudy
EL: min: 21° max: 27°, cloudy
JHB: min: 16° max: 29°, cloudy
KIM: min: 16° max: 29°, cloudy
MHK: min: 17° max: 32°, sunny
PMB: min: 17° max: 29, cloudy
PE: min: 19° max: 32°, cloudy
PTA: min: 17° max: 31°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$68.61
Gold=$1,331.84
Platinum=$1,013.20
R/$=12.19
R/€=14.80
R/£=16.92
BTC/$=11,330
JSE All Share=60,912.88
DJIA=26,071.72
FTSE 100=7,730.79

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: New ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa with Jacob Zuma in NASREC Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, 18 December 2017. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

TRAINSPOTTER: The House that Zuma built

By Richard Poplak
Photo: A general view of the critically low Theewaterskloof Dam in Villiersdorp, South Africa, 25 January 2017. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Analysis: A drought of nature compounded by a drought in leadership

By Marianne Merten
Photo: Some of the thousands of ANC supporters wait for party president, Jacob Zuma, to address them during the launch of the 2009 presidential election manifesto in East London, South Africa, 10 January 2009. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Zuma’s Exit: It’s no longer IF he goes – it’s When and How (amnesty or not)

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa flanked by Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, interacting with business leaders. Ramaphosa hosted the Team South Africa breakfast planning session ahead of South Africa’s participation in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos next week, 23-26 January. [Photo: GCIS]

Analysis: SA holds its breath as Ramaphosa solidifies his grip on ANC power

By Stephen Grootes
EFS-Jan-21.jpg

Evita's Free Speech: Ep.126 – Evita has a hot flush! (Video)

By Pieter-Dirk Uys
File Photo: The sun sets behind the cooling towers of the Hendrina Power Station in Mpumalanga, August 29, 2011. Hendrina Power Station is currently one of the oldest operating power stations in South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Op-Ed: Foul air on the Highveld – the sour smell of environmental racism

By David Hallowes
Photo: Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa (L) pose for pictures with his Mozambique counterpart Filipe Nyusi (R) during a welcome ceremony upon his arrival to the Presidential Palace in Maputo, Mozambique, 17 January 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE/ANTONIO SILVA

The SADC Wrap: Mnangagwa’s charm offensive, DRC anti-Kabila protests leave five dead, foreign ships flagged in Tanzania

By KRISTEN VAN SCHIE
Photo: A resident of Cape Town collects drinking water from a mountain spring collection point in Cape Town, South Africa, 19 January 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA.

Op-Ed: Cape Town, a city drowning in incompetence

By Nic Spaull

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.