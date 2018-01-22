While you were sleeping: 22 January 2018
- John Stupart
- Wired World
- 22 Jan 2018 06:01 (South Africa)
Zuma's favour dwindles, bombing in Thailand, and Patriots into Super Bowl. Again.
Monday, 22 January 2018
TRAINSPOTTER: The House that Zuma built
By RICHARD POPLAK
It’s crumbling, brick by cheap-ass brick. But what comes next? By
Three killed in Thailand bombing
At least three people have been killed and 19 wounded in a bomb attack on Monday morning. The motorcycle bomb targeted a popular market in Yala. Officials believe that ethnic Malay insurgents are responsible for the attack. Thailand has been battling a low-level insurgency for over a decade, with 13 dead in 2017 from such attacks.
Turkey has deployed its military inside Syria against Kurdish forces believed to be waging an insurgency against Ankara. The only catch: these are the same Kurdish fighters allied to the United States in the fight against Islamic State. The US confirmed that Turkish officials warned them of their operation, and stressed that no American forces were nearby or in danger.
Patriots advance to Super Bowl - again
The New England Patriots will attend the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons. The defending champions defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 to set up a clash with the Philadelphia Eagles on 4 February. At some point, one would think the Patriots would simply tire of so much winning.
Global inequality makes for startling figures
The wealthiest 1% in the world made 82% of the wealth generated in 2017. This was according to a report by Oxfam released today. As the world's elites hobnob in Davos, the report also established that the wealth of billionaires grew six times faster than ordinary workers. Nine of every 10 billionaires were men.
1bpm
The lowest heart rate that an alligator can lower itself to.
Today in 1879 the Battle of Isandlwana was fought, resulting in a resounding British defeat.
Clocks run from left to right due to that being the way sundials cast shadows in the northern hemisphere.
