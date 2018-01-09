Mental floss for the discerning
9 January 2018 12:45 (South Africa)
Wired World

White House quiet on Trump prosecutor interview

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 09 Jan 2018 05:20 (South Africa)

The White House on Monday refused to say whether President Donald Trump would sit down with investigator Robert Mueller to answer questions about possible collusion between his campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential race.

"The White House does not comment on communications with the Office of the Special Counsel out of respect for the Office of the Special Counsel and its process," a statement from Trump lawyer Ty Cobb read.

Mueller, a former FBI director, is heading up an independent investigation into possible links between Russian activities and the Trump campaign last May.

He may also be looking at whether Trump and his inner circle sought to obstruct justice, which has raised speculation that the president himself would be interviewed.

Trump had said he fired FBI director James Comey in part because of his earlier investigation into Russia and the 2016 election.

Trump has also indicated he would talk to Mueller, although the political and legal risks of a sitting president being questioned by the special prosecutor are manifold.

Two of Trump's campaign aides have already admitted to lying to investigators and have become cooperative witnesses for the investigation. DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: New ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa after winning the presidential race during the 54th ANC National Conference held at the NASREC Convention Centre, Johannesburg , South Africa, 18 December 2017. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

ANC's 106th: Ramaphosa's push for unity continues

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Outgoing ANC President, Jacob Zuma during a walk at the 54th ANC National Conference held at the NASREC Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, 18 December 2017. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Removing Zuma? Crucially important, but not easy, or simple

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: Police forces stand guard after running battles with students on the Wits University campus as ongoing protests continue against the cost of higher education in Johannesburg, South Africa, 04 October 2016. EPA/CORNELL TUKIRI.

#FeesHaveFallen but uncertainty casts doubt on universities

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: Morgan Tsvangirai (L), leader of the MDC (Movement for Democratic Change) addresses the media during a press conference, Harare, 16 November 2017. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Op-Ed: It is time for the younger generation to lead – Tsvangirai

By MORGAN TSVANGIRAI
marianne-turner-subbedm.jpg

Dangerous mind: What Rick Turner still has to offer free South Africa

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: Morgan Moseki, asylum seekers lawyer (with green shirt) with his clients in Dukwi refugee Camp. Photo: Supplied

Botswana: Asylum-seekers accuse prison officials of ill-treatment and sexual assault

By INK
raymond-suttner-zuma-JAN9.jpg

Op-Ed: Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency – an opportunity for clean-up and new beginning

By Raymond Suttner
Photo: Power lines come out of Eskom's Ankerlig power station in Atlantis outside Cape Town, South Africa, 18 February 2015. Ankerlig is an Open Cycle Gas Turbine power plant using Diesel to generate its capacity of 1327 Megawatts. Photo: EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Op-Ed: Can Eskom avoid a financial death spiral?

By Piet van Staden

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.