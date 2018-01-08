Ipsa scientia potestas est
8 January 2018
Australia rout England by an innings to win Ashes 4-0

Australia routed England by an innings and 123 runs in the fifth Test to win the Ashes series 4-0 in Sydney on Monday.

The Australians cleaned up the tourists after lunch for 180 with England captain Joe Root retiring ill on 58. DM

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.