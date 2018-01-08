Wired World
Australia rout England by an innings to win Ashes 4-0
- AFP
- Wired World
- 08 Jan 2018 05:42 (South Africa)
Australia routed England by an innings and 123 runs in the fifth Test to win the Ashes series 4-0 in Sydney on Monday.
The Australians cleaned up the tourists after lunch for 180 with England captain Joe Root retiring ill on 58. DM
