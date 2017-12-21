Well, it seemed a good idea at the time
23 December 2017 16:33 (South Africa)
Wired World

Emmerson Mnangagwa vows to open Zimbabwe to investors

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World
  • 21 Dec 2017 01:51 (South Africa)

Zimbabwe 's new President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vowed to introduce new policies to re-engage with the world community and attract foreign investment after decades of isolation under Robert Mugabe.

In his first state of the nation address on Wednesday, Mnangagwa said his priorities were to revive the southern African nation's ailing economy and fight corruption.

"My government is committed to open Zimbabwe out to investment by building a free and transparent economy which benefits Zimbabweans and is welcoming to outsiders," he

told a joint sitting of the country’s two houses of parliament.

To that end, the government will soon unveil " a robust engagement and re-engagement programme with the international community in our continued bid to rejoin the community of nations", he said.

Mnangagwa , a long-time ally of Mugabe, came to power last month after his 93-year-old predecessor was ousted in a military coup.

At the end of Mugabe's 37-year rule, Zimbabwe had become a pariah state because of US and European sanctions over human rights abuses, and its economy was in tatters with sky high unemployment and inflation.

Mnangagwa vowed to build a "new Zimbabwe" based on honesty, transparency and accountability.

The 75-year-old, who critics have accused of graft and repression,

promised zero tolerance against corruption and said his government would do everything in its power to ensure a credible, free-and-fair election next year.

"Economic developments require a clean government," he said.

"On individual cases of corruption, every case must be investigated and punished in accordance with the dictates of our laws. There should be no sacred cows."

Al Jazeera's Haru Mutasa, reporting from the capital Harare, said Zimbabweans were "generally positive" about Mnangagwa's promise to boost economic growth.

"People want jobs, they want economic recovery," she said. "They say the president said all the right things. But some are saying we have heard all of this before. People are saying they are tired of talk, they want action. They want to see results."

Zimbabwe's efforts to re-engage with the world and attract investors depends on the credibility of next year’s election,

Mutasa said.

"Ambassadors I've spoken to here say they want to wait until elections next year. If they are free, fair and non-violent, it would indicate that there is now stability in Zimbabwe, and could encourage investors to come back and pour money into the economy." DM

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Whistleblowers-MAIN-PHOTO.jpg

2017 Daily Maverick South African Persons of the Year: The Whistle-blowers

By Jessica Bezuidenhout & Rebecca Davis
170802_GUPTALEAKS-How-the-Canadian-government-helped-the-Guptas-buy-a-private-jet(1).jpg

Flying low: The Guptas could lose ZS-OAK, their private jet

By Richard Poplak
Photo: Makhosi Khoza quit as an ANC MP this year (GCIS)

2017 Daily Maverick South African Persons of the Year, Runners-Up: Those Who Found Their Voice

By Marelise van der Merwe
Photo: A protester holds up a sign at a #MeToo rally in front of the Trump International Hotel at Columbus Circle in New York, New York, USA, 09 December 2017. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

2017 Daily Maverick International Persons of the Year – The Silence Breakers

By J Brooks Spector
Photo: French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrive for the opening of the Frankfurt Book Fair at Messe Frankfurt, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 10 October 2017. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

2017 Daily Maverick International Persons of the Year runners-up: Axis of Reason – Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron

By J Brooks Spector
Photo: Newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa during delivery of his maiden speech towards the close of the ANC's elective conference, 20 December 2017. On stage with him, (from left) are: deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and treasurer general Paul Mashatile.

TRAINSPOTTER: The ANC’s 54th Electoral Scamathon is (finally, finally) over, and the fix is in

By Richard Poplak
Photo: Zimbabwe First Lady Grace Mugabe addresses a church interface rally at Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe, 05 November 2017. The rally which was composed mainly by the apostolic sect was aimed at preaching peace and unity to ensure the country holds peaceful elections in 2018. Grace Mugabe also took the platform to attack vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa for attempting to topple Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI.

2017 Daily Maverick African Person of the Year: Grace Mugabe, the vanquisher of Robert

By KRISTEN VAN SCHIE
Photo: South Africa’s Caster Semenya celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the women’s 800m final at the London 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, Britain, 13 August 2017. EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

2017 Daily Maverick Sports Person of the Year: Caster Semenya

By Antoinette Muller

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.