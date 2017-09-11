Hurricane Irma downgraded to Category Two storm
- AFP
- Wired World
- 11 Sep 2017 05:15 (South Africa)
Hurricane Irma slowed to a Category Two storm after making its second landfall in Florida on Sunday, US forecasters said, warning it still had "dangerous" winds causing "life-threatening" storm surges.
At 5:00 pm (2100 GMT), the hurricane had top winds of 110 miles (177
"Dangerous storm surges expected immediately after the eye passage along the Florida West Coast," the NHC said. "This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions."
It cautioned that although it was set to weaken further, Irma was expected to remain a hurricane at least through early Monday. DM
