Prominent ANC branch leader gunned down outside his Zwide home

Port Elizabeth – A prominent African National Congress branch leader was gunned down outside his home in Zwide, Port Elizabeth on Wednesday evening.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Mandisi Xakaxa, 41, had driven into his yard in St Bertram Street, Zwide, at around 20:20 on Wednesday evening, after returning home from a prayer meeting.

She said his family had been inside the house, when they heard a single gunshot.

"His father came out to investigate and saw Xakaxa slumped over in his car," she said.

Naidu said he had sustained a single gunshot wound to the head. She said the motive of the murder may be linked to tenders, and that police were investigating a case of murder.

The ANC in the region has condemned the assassination and extended condolences to his family and friends.

Xakaxa was the branch deputy chairperson of Ward 25 in Zwide.

"He was gunned down whilst climbing out of his car. Although details regarding cadre Xakaxa's murder remain sketchy but it appears that his attacker fired [from] behind and shot him in the head," said ANC regional secretary of the Nelson Mandela Bay region, Themba Xathula.

Xathula said Xakaxa was a gentle giant who dedicated his life to serve his community.

"Thando was an inspiration and represented the cream of the crop of young cadres that are developed by the movement to service our communities. We have lost a dedicated comrade and a true revolutionary who served the community with dedication.

"His outstanding leadership skills will be sadly missed by many in the ANC," said Xathula.

Xathula said the ANC called on law enforcement agencies to do everything in their power to root out those responsible for targeting public representatives.

The death of Xakaxa follows just two days after the death of former ANC Youth League general secretary Sindiso Magaqa in KwaZulu–Natal.