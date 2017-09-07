Prominent ANC branch leader gunned down outside his Zwide home
- News24
- Wired World
- 07 Sep 2017 01:26 (South Africa)
Port Elizabeth – A prominent African National Congress branch leader was gunned down outside his home in Zwide, Port Elizabeth on Wednesday evening.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Mandisi Xakaxa, 41, had driven into his yard in St Bertram Street, Zwide, at around 20:20 on Wednesday evening, after returning home from a prayer meeting.
She said his family had been inside the
"His father came out to investigate and saw Xakaxa slumped over in his car," she said.
Naidu said he had sustained a single gunshot wound to the head. She said the motive
The ANC in the region has condemned the assassination and extended condolences to his family and friends.
"He was gunned down whilst climbing out of his car. Although details regarding cadre Xakaxa's murder remain sketchy
Xathula said
"Thando was an inspiration and represented the cream of the crop of young cadres that are developed by the movement to
"His outstanding leadership skills will be sadly missed by many in the ANC," said Xathula.
Xathula said the ANC called on law enforcement agencies to do everything in their power to root out those responsible for targeting public representatives.
The death of Xakaxa follows just two days after the death of former ANC Youth League general secretary Sindiso Magaqa in KwaZulu–Natal.
Magaqa, who had been in
- News24
- Wired World