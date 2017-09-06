Twelve hurt as Australia race car sprays flames into crowd

One person was critical Monday and 11 others were battling serious injuries after a car at a drag racing event in Australia sprayed burning fuel over the crowd.

The incident happened at the Red CentreNATS event in Alice Springs on Sunday, with footage taken by spectators showing fuel igniting and flames being thrown over fans from a car skidding in circles.

"Twelve patients are currently being treated at Alice Springs Hospital. One patient is in a critical condition and the remaining 11 are in a serious but stable condition," organisers said in a statement.

"This is a distressing situation, however all patients are receiving the care they need."

Billed as the "Ultimate Festival of Wheels", the event attracts thousands of motoring enthusiasts to central Australia for a weekend of racing and entertainment.

Organisers shut down the event after the incident, with police and fire authorities investigating. DM