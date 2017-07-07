Who says the news has to be boring?
7 July 2017 06:38 (South Africa)
While you were sleeping: 7 July 2017

  John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • 07 Jul 2017 06:10 (South Africa)
By EVERT ELZINGA Seated at the rear presiding Judge Cuno Tarfusser of Italy, centre, Judge Chang-ho Chung of Korea, right, and Judge Marc Perrin de Brichambautat of France are seen at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, 6 July 2017. The judges delivered a decision in the case against Sudan's president Omar Hassan Ahmad al-Bashir who was indicted by the ICC in 2009 and 2010. Media reports state the court said South Africa under the Rome Statute should have arrested al-Bashir while he was visiting the country in 2015 to attend the African Union Summit.

G20 protests turn violent

TGIF, 7 July 2017

“It is the absence of facts that frightens people: the gap you open, into which they pour their fears, fantasies, desires.” 
Hilary Mantel

 
 

It's the age-old excuse, “We didn’t know.” But that essentially is the thrust of Bell Pottinger’s grovelling apology with regards to its role in stoking racial hatred in South Africa while representing the Gupta family’s Oakbay Investments. The sudden change of heart appears to have been prompted as a result of a steady and relentless fight-back campaign by ordinary South Africans as well as exposure in the #GuptaLeaks email trove of Bell Pottinger’s direct involvement in attempting to deflect attention from the Gupta family’s illegal business dealings. 

 
 
 

Demonstrations get ugly at G20

German police have clashed with a group of masked anti-capitalist protesters at the G20 summit in Hamburg. About 12,000 peaceful protesters were disrupted by what has been estimated to be about 1,000 far-left rioters, resulting in the clash. It's as if the G20 protesting club has nothing else to do every time there's a summit.

 

Cosby retrial date set

A Pennsylvania judge has set 6 November as the date for Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial. With the first trial ending in a deadlocked jury Cosby, who just turned 80, will face another panel of his peers, this time with a discernible result at the end.

 

Mexican prison riot kills 28

Over a score of inmates have died in a riot at Mexico's Las Cruces federal prison. Bodies were strewn around the maximum security wing after a pre-dawn riot was triggered between rival prison gangs. State police were brought in and control restored to the prison.

 

Van Niekerk gains 400m victory

World record holder and South African darling child of athletics Wayde van Niekerk has run to victory in the 400m in Lausanne. Competing at the Diamond League meet, Van Niekerk managed 43.62, his third fastest time. With his new personal best in the 300m last week, the sky really does seem to be the limit for Van Niekerk this year.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

117,315

The estimated number of users per Facebook employee.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1928 sliced bread is sold for the first time. This was 48 years after its invention.

Teachers in Buffalo, US, have access to almost completely free plastic surgery.

 

 

 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 4° max 19°, cloudy
CPT: min: 9° max: 19°,  cloudy
DBN: min: 13° max: 25°, sunny
EL: min: 14° max: 31°, cloudy
JHB: min: 11° max: 21°, sunny
KIM: min: 11° max: 22°, sunny
NLP: min: 10° max: 19°, cloudy
PMB: min: 9° max: 29°, cloudy
PE: min: 17° max: 32°, sunny
PTA: min: 7° max: 23°, sunny

Financial Data
Oil=$48.01
Gold=$1,220.68
Platinum=$905.23
R/$=13.41
R/€=15.31
R/£=17.38
$/€=0.88
JSE All Share=52,285.08
DJIA=21,371.34
FTSE 100=7,337.28

