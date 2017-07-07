While you were sleeping: 7 July 2017
- John Stupart
- Wired World
- 07 Jul 2017 06:10 (South Africa)
G20 protests turn violent
TGIF, 7 July 2017
“It is the absence of facts that frightens people: the gap you open, into which they pour their fears, fantasies, desires.”
Hilary Mantel
STORY OF THE DAY
The Art of Spin 2.0: Bell Pottinger apology – playing the victim – not accepted
By MARIANNE THAMM
It's the age-old excuse, “We didn’t know.” But that essentially is the thrust of Bell Pottinger’s grovelling apology with regards to its role in stoking racial hatred in South Africa while representing the Gupta family’s Oakbay Investments. The sudden change of heart appears to have been prompted as a result of a steady and relentless fight-back campaign by ordinary South Africans as well as exposure in the #GuptaLeaks email trove of Bell Pottinger’s direct involvement in attempting to deflect attention from the Gupta family’s illegal business dealings.
Demonstrations get ugly at G20
German police have clashed with a group of masked anti-capitalist protesters at the G20 summit in Hamburg. About 12,000 peaceful protesters were disrupted by what has been estimated to be about 1,000 far-left rioters, resulting in the clash. It's as if the G20 protesting club has nothing else to do every time there's a summit.
A Pennsylvania judge has set 6 November as the date for Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial. With the first trial ending in a deadlocked jury Cosby, who just turned 80, will face another panel of his peers, this time with a discernible result at the end.
Over a score of inmates have died in a riot at Mexico's Las Cruces federal prison. Bodies were strewn around the maximum security wing after a pre-dawn riot was triggered between rival prison gangs. State police were brought in and control restored to the prison.
Van Niekerk gains 400m victory
World record holder and South African darling child of athletics Wayde van Niekerk
IN NUMBERS
117,315
The estimated number of users per Facebook employee.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1928 sliced bread is sold for the first time. This was 48 years after its invention.
Teachers in Buffalo, US, have access to almost completely free plastic surgery.
FEATURED ARTICLES
Op-Ed: ‘Bad Buildings’ – the law is not the problem
BY LAUREN ROYSTON, LWAZI MTSHIYO & NOMZAMO
OPINIONISTAS
Weather
BFN: min: 4° max 19°, cloudy
CPT: min: 9° max: 19°, cloudy
DBN: min: 13° max: 25°, sunny
EL: min: 14° max: 31°, cloudy
JHB: min: 11° max: 21°, sunny
KIM: min: 11° max: 22°, sunny
NLP: min: 10° max: 19°, cloudy
PMB: min: 9° max: 29°, cloudy
PE: min: 17° max: 32°, sunny
PTA: min: 7° max: 23°, sunny
Financial Data
Oil=$48.01
Gold=$1,220.68
Platinum=$905.23
R/$=13.41
R/€=15.31
R/£=17.38
$/€=0.88
JSE All Share=52,285.08
DJIA=21,371.34
FTSE 100=7,337.28
- John Stupart
- Wired World