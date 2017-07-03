Not entirely omniscient
3 July 2017 07:04 (South Africa)
While you were sleeping: 3 July 2017

  • 03 Jul 2017 05:56 (South Africa)
By EPA/MATHIEU CUGNOT Attendees stand in respect around the coffin of Helmut Kohl at the European Parliament as world leaders gather for the European Ceremony of Honour for late former German chancellor Helmut Kohl in Strasbourg, France, 01 July 2017. Kohl, widely regarded as the father of German reunification in 1990, died on 16 June 2017 at his home in Ludwighshafen, Germany. He was the sixth chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany from 1982 to 1998.

Eight wounded in mosque shooting, FARC leader hospitalised, and Chinese super-rocket fails.

Monday, 3 July 2017

“The behaviour of any bureaucratic organisation can best be understood by assuming that it is controlled by a secret cabal of its enemies.” 
Robert Conquest

 
 

Halfway through the ANC’s policy conference, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa laid bare the lines of the proxy battles set up in the ANC’s national policy conference by saying branches have called for “radical socio-economic transformation”. Up to now, President Jacob Zuma’s camp has been forcing “radical economic transformation” on party members as the ultimate policy goal. Now it’s about seeing which of the two will prevail. 

 
 
 

Eight wounded in France mosque shooting

Two suspects emerged from a vehicle in south-east Avignon, opening fire on a group near the mosque. Eight people were wounded, including a child. At present the state prosecutor has ruled out terrorism as a motive, arguing that the mosque's proximity to the shooting was coincidental, not deliberate.

 

FARC leader has a stroke

FARC's rebel leader Rodrigo Londono was hospitalised on Sunday for a stroke. Believed to be in a "satisfactory" condition, the leader, known as "Timochenko" is expected to leave hospital on Tuesday, with prospects high of a full recovery. With all of FARC's guns handed into the United Nations, Timochenko's ability to navigate Colombian politics without violence will continue unhindered, it appears.

 

Qatar set to give deadline the middle finger

Qatar has appeared defiant in the face of an extended deadline for it to meet a set of demands by Saudi Arabia. It is currently facing regional isolation and the 13 demands include the shut-down of Al Jazeera, the restriction of diplomatic ties with Iran, and the closure of a Turkish military base. Also included is a demand to sever ties with Islamic State, al-Qaeda and Lebanese Shia militant group Hezbollah. Qatar in return has flatly denied allegations that it funds extremism. Saudi pots calling the kettle black, then.

 

Chinese heavy-lift rocket fails

On Sunday China announced the failure of its new, heavy-lift rocket. Capable of taking 25 tonnes into orbit, the Long March-5 Y2 clearly was incapable of doing so at the weekend. An "abnormity" was detected, with Chinese officials providing no further details. "Great bloody expensive explosion" probably does not appear on the post-mission report.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

46

The increased likelihood (percent) of divorce between couples who spend over $20,000 on their weddings.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1884 the last pair of Great Auks are killed.

Pointing your finger at someone is considered rude as it once was believed to be associated with spellcasting.

 

 

 — 

Do Not Miss