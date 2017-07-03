While you were sleeping: 3 July 2017
- John Stupart
- Wired World
- 03 Jul 2017 05:56 (South Africa)
Eight wounded in mosque shooting, FARC leader hospitalised, and Chinese super-rocket fails.
Monday, 3 July 2017
STORY OF THE DAY
ANC Policy Conference 2017: Ramaphosa gets a battle cry – ‘Radical Socio-Economic Transformation’
By CARIEN DU PLESSIS
Halfway through the ANC’s policy conference, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa laid bare the lines of the proxy battles set up in the ANC’s national policy conference by saying branches have called for “radical socio-economic transformation”. Up to now, President Jacob Zuma’s camp has been forcing “radical economic transformation” on party members as the ultimate policy goal. Now it’s about seeing which of the two will prevail.
Eight wounded in France mosque shooting
Two suspects emerged from a vehicle in south-east Avignon, opening fire on a group near the mosque. Eight people were wounded, including a child. At present the state prosecutor has ruled out terrorism as a motive, arguing that the mosque's proximity to the shooting was coincidental, not deliberate.
FARC's rebel leader Rodrigo Londono was hospitalised on Sunday for a stroke. Believed to be in a "satisfactory" condition, the leader, known as "Timochenko" is expected to leave hospital on Tuesday, with prospects high of a full recovery. With all of FARC's guns handed into the United Nations,
Qatar set to give deadline the middle finger
Qatar has appeared defiant in the face of an extended deadline for it to meet a set of demands by Saudi Arabia. It is currently facing regional isolation and the 13 demands include the
Chinese heavy-lift rocket fails
On Sunday China announced the failure of its new, heavy-lift rocket. Capable of taking 25 tonnes into orbit, the Long March-5 Y2 clearly was incapable of doing so at the weekend. An "abnormity" was detected, with Chinese officials providing no further details. "Great bloody expensive explosion" probably does not appear on the post-mission report.
IN NUMBERS
46
The increased likelihood (percent) of divorce between couples who spend over $20,000 on their weddings.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1884 the last pair of Great Auks are killed.
Pointing your finger at someone is considered rude as it once was believed to be associated with spellcasting.
FEATURED ARTICLES
OPINIONISTAS
Multi-ideological and Multi-political: Is the ANC capable of communicating in one voice?
A column by
