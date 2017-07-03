While you were sleeping: 3 July 2017

Qatar set to give deadline the middle finger

Qatar has appeared defiant in the face of an extended deadline for it to meet a set of demands by Saudi Arabia. It is currently facing regional isolation and the 13 demands include the shut-down of Al Jazeera, the restriction of diplomatic ties with Iran, and the closure of a Turkish military base. Also included is a demand to sever ties with Islamic State, al-Qaeda and Lebanese Shia militant group Hezbollah. Qatar in return has flatly denied allegations that it funds extremism. Saudi pots calling the kettle black, then.