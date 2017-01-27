Cape Town roads flooded, homes affected after heavy rainfall

Cape Town - Several roads in Goodwood, Kuils River and Bellville were flooded after heavy rainfall in Cape Town early on Friday morning, said traffic services.

Maxine Bezuidenhout, the city's media liaison for traffic services, said the affected areas included an intersection on Vasco Boulevard in Goodwood, Amandel Road in Kuils River between Kerk and Waternooientjie streets, and Midmar Road in Bellville.

Although it was not their area of responsibility, the fire department made its rounds to ensure that no one had been harmed.

Theo Layne, media liaison for the City of Cape Town fire and rescue services, said a number of houses in the affected areas had water damage.

It was not immediately clear how the homes had been damaged.

According to weather forecasts, the rain, which comes after weeks of hot, dry and windy weather, was expected to continue throughout the day.

"We are appealing to motorists to reduce their travelling speed, turn on those headlamps, and ensure a safe following distance," Bezuidenhout said. DM