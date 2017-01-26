While you were sleeping: 26th January 2017
- 26 Jan 2017 05:55 (South Africa)
Trump orders the start of his wall, DOW ends above 20,000, and Madonna denies wanting more Malawian children.
Thursday, 26th January 2017
“It is not the head of a civilisation that begins to rot first. It is the heart.”
Aime Cesaire
FIC Amendment Bill: It was always about ‘Politically Exposed Persons’
By MARIANNE MERTEN
Competing ANC interests exploded into the public when considerations of the constitutionality of Financial Intelligence Centre inspectors’ warrantless searches turned into verbal attacks against racist banks and undermining of black business. The Black Business Council and Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF) in Parliament on Wednesday re-opened broader discussions on the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment Bill. “The essence of this thing [the bill] is to deal with 2019 [elections]. When we get to 2019, the ANC is broke as hell,” was how PPF president Mzwanele
Get busy about that wall - Trump
Another day, another controversial Trump order. This time, the wall. President Donald Trump ordered officials to begin planning and, less easily, figuring out the funding, for a physical wall along its border with Mexico. Mexico is of course suitably annoyed, officially condemning the decision. It is expected to cost billions, and with no sign of Mexico paying for it, Trump's construction planners will be having a hell of a time getting this one implemented.
For the first time in its history, the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened, and closed, over 20,000 points on Wednesday. This was based largely on the Trump-based news that two formerly-closed pipelines were to be re-opened or at least re-examined. That said, a strong Boeing performance -- the makers of the Trump-criticised F-35 fighter jet -- was a significant contributor to reaching this milestone.
US's largest wind farm gets the green light
It's not all oil and walls in Trump's America. The country's largest offshore wind farm has been approved for construction. Based near Long Island, the 15-turbine wind farm could see construction started in two years, generating an estimated 90-megawatts capacity. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has committed to generating 2.4-gigawatts of clean energy by 2030.
Madonna denies new Malawi adoption bid
Madonna has denied applying to adopt two Malawian children after a recent visit. Malawi's courts disagree, with its spokesperson confirming that Madonna had filed papers to adopt two children. That, combined with a recent court visit in Lilongwe by Madonna, and something smells fishy.
17,196
The approximate number of litres of water required to make a single kilo of chocolate.
Today in 1905 the Cullinan diamond is found in the Premier mine in Pretoria.
When threatened, the Central African Horror Frog will break the bones in its toes and force them through its skin, Wolverine-style, to create makeshift claws.
