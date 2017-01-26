Where taglines go to die.
26 January 2017 06:59 (South Africa)
Wired World

While you were sleeping: 26th January 2017

  John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  Wired World
  • 26 Jan 2017 05:55 (South Africa)
BY EPA/LUKAS COCH A moth lands on the nose of Rafael Nadal of Spain during the Men's Singles quarter-final match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2017.

Trump orders the start of his wall, DOW ends above 20,000, and Madonna denies wanting more Malawian children.

Thursday, 26th January 2017

“It is not the head of a civilisation that begins to rot first. It is the heart.”
Aime Cesaire

 
 
Op-Ed: Independence of Western Sahara is an inalienable right

Competing ANC interests exploded into the public when considerations of the constitutionality of Financial Intelligence Centre inspectors’ warrantless searches turned into verbal attacks against racist banks and undermining of black business. The Black Business Council and Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF) in Parliament on Wednesday re-opened broader discussions on the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment Bill. “The essence of this thing [the bill] is to deal with 2019 [elections]. When we get to 2019, the ANC is broke as hell,” was how PPF president Mzwanele Manyi put it. And ANC MPs’ responses highlighted divisions in the governing party. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Get busy about that wall - Trump

Another day, another controversial Trump order. This time, the wall. President Donald Trump ordered officials to begin planning and, less easily, figuring out the funding, for a physical wall along its border with Mexico. Mexico is of course suitably annoyed, officially condemning the decision. It is expected to cost billions, and with no sign of Mexico paying for it, Trump's construction planners will be having a hell of a time getting this one implemented.

 

DOW finishes above 20,000

For the first time in its history, the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened, and closed, over 20,000 points on Wednesday. This was based largely on the Trump-based news that two formerly-closed pipelines were to be re-opened or at least re-examined. That said, a strong Boeing performance -- the makers of the Trump-criticised F-35 fighter jet -- was a significant contributor to reaching this milestone.

 
 — 

US's largest wind farm gets the green light

It's not all oil and walls in Trump's America. The country's largest offshore wind farm has been approved for construction. Based near Long Island, the 15-turbine wind farm could see construction started in two years, generating an estimated 90-megawatts capacity. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has committed to generating 2.4-gigawatts of clean energy by 2030.

 

Madonna denies new Malawi adoption bid

Madonna has denied applying to adopt two Malawian children after a recent visit. Malawi's courts disagree, with its spokesperson confirming that Madonna had filed papers to adopt two children. That, combined with a recent court visit in Lilongwe by Madonna, and something smells fishy.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

17,196

The approximate number of litres of water required to make a single kilo of chocolate.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1905 the Cullinan diamond is found in the Premier mine in Pretoria.

When threatened, the Central African Horror Frog will break the bones in its toes and force them through its skin, Wolverine-style, to create makeshift claws.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

Op-Ed: Demand the right to protest

BY MBALENHLE MATANDELA & SHERILYN NAIDOO

 

OPINIONISTAS

Alt-facts, fake news and flakey leaders

A column by JUDITH FEBRUARY

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 16° max: 29°, cloudy
CPT: min: 18° max: 27°, sunny
DBN: min: 23° max: 26°, cloudy
EL: min: 19° max: 25°, cloudy
JHB: min: 16° max: 26°, rainy
KIM: min: 17° max: 31°, cloudy
NLP: min: 18° max: 24°, AM rain
PMB: min: 14° max: 25°, cloudy
PKN: min: 17° max: 27°, AM rain
PE: min: 19° max: 25°, cloudy
PTA: min: 17° max: 26°, rainy

Financial Data
Oil=$55.44
Gold=$1,199.77
Platinum=$982.85
R/$=13.26
R/€=14.24
R/£=16.74
$/€=1.07
JSE All Share=53,250.79
DJIA=20,068.51
FTSE 100=7,164.43

