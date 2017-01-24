Trump's State pick OK'd by panel, goes to full Senate vote
- AFP
- Wired World
- 24 Jan 2017 05:01 (South Africa)
A US Senate panel on Monday greenlighted President Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state, former oil executive Rex Tillerson, clearing the way for his confirmation vote by the full chamber.
Three Republican senators including John McCain and Marco Rubio have expressed deep reservations about Tillerson's position on human rights and his past dealings with Russia, but they have since announced their support for the nominee, all but guaranteeing he will win confirmation by the full Senate. DM
