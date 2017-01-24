Trump's State pick OK'd by panel, goes to full Senate vote

A US Senate panel on Monday greenlighted President Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state, former oil executive Rex Tillerson, clearing the way for his confirmation vote by the full chamber.

By a party line vote of 11 to 10, the former chief executive of ExxonMobil was favorably reported out of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and headed to a full vote on the floor of the Republican-controlled Senate, although no date for that vote has been set.

Three Republican senators including John McCain and Marco Rubio have expressed deep reservations about Tillerson's position on human rights and his past dealings with Russia, but they have since announced their support for the nominee, all but guaranteeing he will win confirmation by the full Senate. DM