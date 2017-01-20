While you were sleeping: 20th January 2017
El Chapo sent to the USA, ECOWAS intervention pauses for Gambian talks, and Rangers investigate Arctic 'beeping'.
"America is ripe for lies and lethargy. The pure mountain air is going and gone. It is a huge burden and a sadness for us all."
Ralph Steadman
By RANJENI MUNUSAMY
The handover of power in the United States is not just a change of guard for that country but a defining moment for the 7.4-billion people who inhabit this planet. Whether through his agenda and policies (presuming something vaguely coherent emerges) on climate change, global security, immigration, human rights or the economy, President Donald Trump will impact the future of the world and how we live in it. It is not unreasonable to feel afraid about the new world order. Today, however, it is appropriate to feel nostalgic – about the end of the era of hope and the guy who made it okay to be human.
Mexico says farewell to El Chapo
Mexican authorities have said a not-so farewell to drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, extraditing him to the United States. Guzman had been resisting extradition since his arrest, but will now arrive in New York roughly around the time you read this in the morning. While the extradition is likely to be welcome news to Mexico, for President Donald Trump, it's possibly not the most important thing on his agenda today,
ECOWAS stop assault on Gambia for talks
In what may be the shortest military intervention in history, ECOWAS forces have halted operations to remove Yahya Jammeh from power in Gambia for talks. The ultimatum is now clear: Jammeh must depart his throne by noon today or face a forcing from power so undignified there won't even be time to hide the presidential diamonds.
Uber to pay millions in damages
Uber has agreed to pay $20-million in damages over misleading drivers about potential earnings and car financing options. In the United States, at least, drivers earned significantly less than advertised and were generally given terrible vehicle financing options. The lid is open, and one wonders whether anybody will take a
Canadian Rangers to investigate strange 'beeping'
The famous Canadian Rangers will head out on patrol in the Arctic to investigate a persistent "beeping". The origin of the noise ranges in speculation from whales to Russians to whales, but nobody has thus far been able to pinpoint or identify the noise. Rangers will investigate near the Fury and Hecla Strait, and with luck encounter no aliens or Russian
–2.9°
The body temperature of the Arctic ground squirrel during hibernation.
Today sees Donald Trump become America's 45th president.
Webcams were invented by computer scientists too lazy to check if the coffee was ready.
