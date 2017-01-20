While you were sleeping: 20th January 2017

The handover of power in the United States is not just a change of guard for that country but a defining moment for the 7.4-billion people who inhabit this planet. Whether through his agenda and policies (presuming something vaguely coherent emerges) on climate change, global security, immigration, human rights or the economy, President Donald Trump will impact the future of the world and how we live in it. It is not unreasonable to feel afraid about the new world order. Today, however, it is appropriate to feel nostalgic – about the end of the era of hope and the guy who made it okay to be human.