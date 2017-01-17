Over 100 firefighters battle Table Mountain blaze

Cape Town – Over 100 firefighters are extinguishing and containing a fire that flared up on the slopes of Table Mountain on Monday night, the City of Cape Town said.

“The City's fire and rescue service is still on scene for the fire that started at Table Mountain late last night. Over 100 firefighters are still extinguishing the fire,” Fire and Rescue spokesperson Theo Lane said on Tuesday.

The fire is currently contained, with three helicopters water bombing the areas that are inaccessible to firefighters. The wind has largely died down.

Lane said that two residential structures, a guard house and an office were damaged during the blaze.

Residents of Vredehoek voluntarily evacuated their homes as the fire spread on the slopes of Devil's Peak.

“No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage. Firefighters will remain on scene throughout the day dealing with all the hotspots and any flare ups that may occur.”

It was previously reported that 52 firefighters were at the scene between Deer Park Drive and Tafelberg Road after the vegetation in the area was reported to be ablaze at about 21:30.

Fire and rescue officials last week said that since the start of the fire season, ground crews and aircraft had suppressed 57 fires in the Western Cape. Firefighting aircraft had racked up 432 flying hours.

Wildfires in Somerset West and Simon’s Town during the past two weeks have cost the City of Cape Town R10m, with three months of the fire season still ahead. DM