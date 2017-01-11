Wired World
Block of flats evacuated as Ocean View fire spreads
- News24
- Wired World
- 11 Jan 2017 01:22 (South Africa)
Cape Town – Military flats in Ocean View, Cape Town, were being evacuated on Wednesday as wildfires in the area were threatening property, the City’s Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.
"Property [is] currently being protected in Da Gama Park [and] evacuation taking place at the Military Flats for safety," Liezl Moodie said.
The wildfire started burning on Wednesday morning on the slopes of the mountain.
According to Moodie, the blaze was inaccessible to firefighters as it was too high up on the mountain.
Two helicopters were on the scene to water bomb the inaccessible areas.
No injuries have been reported.
News24
- News24
- Wired World
Do Not Miss
Daily Maverick has suspended comments on the site. Until the interwebs figures out a better way to deal with the naughty kids in the class, the space for your comments is on our Facebook page and the Twitterverse.
Alternatively, you are welcome to send a letter to the editor.