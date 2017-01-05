Wired World
South Africa's Abbott signs English contract
- AFP
- 05 Jan 2017 02:17 (South Africa)
South African fast bowler Kyle Abbott announced on Thursday that he will retire from Test cricket with immediate effect in order to play county cricket in England.
"It is one of hardest decisions I have had to make in my life," the 29-year-old said of his decision to sign a Kolpak contract with Hampshire.
Abbott played his final Test on Thursday as South Africa sent Sri Lanka crashing to a 282-run defeat at Newlands, giving the hosts a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
© 1994-2017 Agence France-Presse
