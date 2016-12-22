More news than you can shake a stick at
22 December 2016 16:35 (South Africa)
While you were sleeping: 20th December 2016

  John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • 20 Dec 2016 06:06 (South Africa)
BY EPA/SOZCU NEWSPAPER Gunman (R) clutching a pistol stands near slain Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov's body (down), after he shot him during an art exhibition in Ankara, Turkey, 19 December 2016. Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, has been shot at an art exhibition in the Turkish capital of Ankara. Karlov has died of his wounds after the attack, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed.

Truck attack in Berlin Christmas market kills 12, Russian ambassador slain in terror attack in Turkey, and Trump vows to eliminate terrorism.

Monday, 20th December

“Lucky are the people of Yugoslavia and Somalia as the world’s eyes rest on them. Condemned are the people of Juba … It may be a blessing to die in front of a camera – then at least the world will get to know about it. But it is painful to die or be killed, without anybody knowing it.”
Handwritten letter smuggled out of the besieged Southern Sudanese town of Juba, August 1992.

 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Berlin truck attack kills 12

A truck ploughed into a busy crowd at a popular Berlin Christmas market in the Breitscheidplatz outside the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church on Monday evening. Killing 12, the attack was believed to have been an act of terrorism. The lorry's driver was arrested shortly thereafter. A Polish national was also found dead inside the passenger seat of the truck.

 

Russian ambassador killed in Turkey

Andrey Karlov, Russia's ambassador to Turkey, was shot dead by a lone jihadist in Ankara last night. Dramatic press footage shows Karlov shot by Mevlut Mert Altintas, 22, who had worked as an anti-riot policeman. Altintas was later killed by police and Special Forces. He shouted "Allahu Akbar", followed by, "Don't forget about Syria, don't forget about Aleppo. All those who participate in this tyranny will be held accountable".

 

Gunfire in DRC as Kabila's reign ends

Shots have been reported throughout Kinshasa on Monday as President Joseph Kabila's term came to an official end. Uncertainty over opposition talks, and a highly fragile Congolese civil sector, have combined for what seems to be a week of unrest and general violence. Shops were closed in the city, with police patrolling throughout.

 

Trump to fix terrorism

Fear not, world, Donald Trump has vowed to "wipe out" terrorism. Speaking in the wake of Monday night's attack in Berlin, the Sentient Naartjie said, "These terrorists and their regional and worldwide networks must be eradicated from the face of the Earth, a mission we will carry out with all freedom-loving partners." Because eliminating terrorism, according to Trump, resides less in killing an idea and more in killing, well, everyone.

 
 — 

