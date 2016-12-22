While you were sleeping: 20th December 2016

Monday, 20th December

“Lucky are the people of Yugoslavia and Somalia as the world’s eyes rest on them. Condemned are the people of Juba … It may be a blessing to die in front of a camera – then at least the world will get to know about it. But it is painful to die or be killed, without anybody knowing it.”

Handwritten letter smuggled out of the besieged Southern Sudanese town of Juba, August 1992.