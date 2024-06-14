Four reasons why DA decided to join the GNU; what you need to know about the second SA MPOX death; and insights from ancient Greeks and Romans on staying fit while busy.
The DA announced that it would be part of the government of national unity at the eleventh hour, affirming that it would be supporting the ANC in re-electing Cyril Ramaphosa as president.
By Queenin Masuabi
Like a reanimated corpse bursting from a crypt in a cheesy late-night horror movie, South Africa’s wildly corrupt former president, Jacob Zuma, has returned.
By Richard Poplak
Five million people are on the verge of starvation and 150,000 are dead, but the war rages on and the international community is frozen.
By Phillip van Niekerk
Thirty-two southern white rhinos were safely delivered to Sabi Sand Nature Reserve last month. It’s a private reserve within the Greater Kruger system and is engaged in what is believed to be the largest rewilding of a species of that size.
By Julia Evans
The health department said the 38-year-old patient had HIV and tested positive for mpox after presenting with extensive lesions, oral ulcers, muscle pain and a sore throat.
By Marecia Damons
The health department said the 38-year-old patient had HIV and tested positive for mpox after presenting with extensive lesions, oral ulcers, muscle pain and a sore throat.
By Marecia Damons
If you’re overworked, skipping gym and drinking too much – fret not. People had the same concerns some 2000 years ago.
By Konstantine Panegyres
Retired tennis great Roger Federer earned a reputation as one of sport’s nice guys. Generally polite and thoughtful when dealing with the media, wonderfully generous to charity and only occasionally prickly on court.
By Craig Ray
Forensic artist Stephen Townley Bassett uses foraged materials to recreate the paints and brushes the San rock painters might have made to create their mysterious images.
By Keith Bain
The crickets and earthworms can be reliably informed that, given the advancing cold, the hedgehogs have gone to sleep. They can now chirp and chew in peace.
By Don Pinnock
The ukhova heritage banana (also known as ‘banana ka Shaka’) offers us a rare gourmet glimpse of the man behind the myth.
By Anna Trapido
The ukhova heritage banana (also known as ‘banana ka Shaka’) offers us a rare gourmet glimpse of the man behind the myth.
By Anna Trapido
Subscribe to First Thing to receive the big stories of the day in your inbox, every morning.
If you value the work our journalists do and want to support Daily Maverick, consider becoming a Maverick Insider.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved