Four reasons why DA decided to join the GNU; what you need to know about the second SA MPOX death; and insights from ancient Greeks and Romans on staying fit while busy.

Four reasons why DA decided to join the government of national unity

The DA announced that it would be part of the government of national unity at the eleventh hour, affirming that it would be supporting the ANC in re-electing Cyril Ramaphosa as president.

By Queenin Masuabi

Jacob Zuma is an unkillable zombie stalking South Africa

Like a reanimated corpse bursting from a crypt in a cheesy late-night horror movie, South Africa’s wildly corrupt former president, Jacob Zuma, has returned.

By Richard Poplak

The world turns its back while the noose tightens around Sudan

Five million people are on the verge of starvation and 150,000 are dead, but the war rages on and the international community is frozen.

By Phillip van Niekerk

‘Great day’ for conservation as rhinos reach safe haven in Greater Kruger as part of rewilding project

Thirty-two southern white rhinos were safely delivered to Sabi Sand Nature Reserve last month. It’s a private reserve within the Greater Kruger system and is engaged in what is believed to be the largest rewilding of a species of that size.

By Julia Evans

Health department reports second SA mpox death — here’s what you need to know

The health department said the 38-year-old patient had HIV and tested positive for mpox after presenting with extensive lesions, oral ulcers, muscle pain and a sore throat.

By Marecia Damons

How can busy people also keep fit and healthy? Here’s what the ancient Greeks and Romans did

If you’re overworked, skipping gym and drinking too much – fret not. People had the same concerns some 2000 years ago.

By Konstantine Panegyres

Roger Federer reveals what winning really looks like in inspirational commencement speech

Retired tennis great Roger Federer earned a reputation as one of sport’s nice guys. Generally polite and thoughtful when dealing with the media, wonderfully generous to charity and only occasionally prickly on court.

By Craig Ray

Stepping into the Stone Age and opening a window onto SA’s ancient rock art

Forensic artist Stephen Townley Bassett uses foraged materials to recreate the paints and brushes the San rock painters might have made to create their mysterious images.

By Keith Bain

Detail from the rock art at Fallen Rock Shelter, rock art

It’s now sleepy time for southern Africa’s cute spiky snufflers

The crickets and earthworms can be reliably informed that, given the advancing cold, the hedgehogs have gone to sleep. They can now chirp and chew in peace.

By Don Pinnock

In search of King Shaka’s favourite food

The ukhova heritage banana (also known as ‘banana ka Shaka’) offers us a rare gourmet glimpse of the man behind the myth.

By Anna Trapido

