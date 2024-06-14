Gwede Mantashe, Paul Mashatile and John Steenhuisen talk at the 7th Parliament first sitting of the National Assembly at the CTICC. 14th June 2024. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

The DA has formally signed an agreement to be part of the government of national unity (GNU) following two weeks of robust negotiations between political parties. While the DA will contribute towards Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election as president, Thoko Didiza is the GNU’s Speaker candidate, while Annelie Lotriet has been touted as the Deputy Speaker.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Government of National Unity will see parties consulted on ministerial appointments, according to signed agreement

The parties have not yet decided on how the ministerial and the rest of the legislator posts will be divided.

Despite reaching an agreement, the ANC and DA’s divergent policy stances remain. So, why did the DA choose to become a member of the GNU?

Addressing media on the sidelines of the first sitting of the 7th administration on Friday, DA leader John Steenhusien explained why the party has agreed to work alongside the ANC and IFP to form a government at national level, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

DA looks to spread its influence

Steenhuisen believes that the Government of National Unity will present a good opportunity for the party to showcase its expertise and spread its influence.

Steenhuisen placed much emphasis on the DA’s upgrade from the official opposition to a party in government, saying that they are now the “second biggest party inside a multiparty national government”.

The DA will for the first time have ministers in cabinet, who will be able to showcase their capabilities, which will boost their repertoire.

“It is difficult to overstate just how significant this moment is for the Democratic Alliance. After polling just 1.7% in the 1994 election, the DA’s predecessor became the official opposition for the first time in 1999.”

‘It is the patriotic thing to do’

He deems this step to be “patriotic” and their duty as a party to meet the demands in South Africa’s hour of need.

“The DA quickly understood that we could not sit back and allow a vacuum to form, which would inevitably have been filled by forces that seek to subvert the vision of our Constitution of a country that belongs to all who live in it, united in our diversity,” he said.

Steenhuisen believes it is time for the country to embrace collaborative politics as it has become a reality in all spheres of government.

“The people have also told us that the time for finger-pointing is over. And that the time for a new politics of collaboration and problem-solving, has arrived.

“We also understood that multiparty governments are the new normal under our proportional electoral system, and that the DA had to quickly adapt to this radically different environment. Now that these initial negotiations have culminated in a signed agreement, the DA regards it as our patriotic duty to,” he said.

DA wants to rescue SA

Steenhuisen used the opportunity to highlight their success at local government level, saying this can be further emulated to build the country.

“For the very first time, the DA will now be able to bring the same expertise that we honed in places like Cape Town, Midvaal, uMngeni, Kouga and the Western Cape, to serve all the people of South Africa,” he said.

“We are a nation of honest, hardworking and peace-loving people who care for our families, our communities, and our neighbours. We are home to people who conquer hardship and suffering every day just to put food on the table. We are a country that revels in beating the odds and achieving unlikely triumphs,” he said.

DA wants to stop the ‘doomsday coalition’

The two parties have a turbulent past, however, the DA has been adamant about keeping the EFF and MK party from governance at national level.

After being re-elected as party leader last year, Steenhuisen reiterated that the DA would not be working with the EFF under any circumstances, adding that the Red Berets are the enemy.

He spoke strongly against the possibility of an ANC-EFF marriage, which he emphasised would only be to the detriment of the country.

However soon after the formation of the MK party, he added the EFF to what he deems a “doomsday coalition”.

The DA’s decision to work with the ANC has blocked all possibilities for the EFF to join the national GNU and will likely see the deterioration of the relationship between the two parties.

While in the ANC, there has been a strong lobby against working with the EFF which was led by Veterans League leader Snuki Zikalala. DM