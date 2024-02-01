Gauteng’s failed e-toll project came to life in December 2013. More than a decade later, Sanral finds itself in a financial hole as the government battles to put a permanent end to the scheme.
By Nonkululeko Njilo
Inside the Gauteng government’s scramble to end the e-toll system; SARS goes for Sasfin’s throat; and exploring the concept of neurodiversity.
Over the past few days, more information has emerged about the policies and personalities of some of those involved in uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK), the party known mainly because of its campaigner-in-chief, former president Jacob Zuma. The information will not make the people of SA feel less perturbed.
By Stephen Grootes
In a novel case filed at the Gauteng Division of the High Court just before Christmas 2023, the SA Revenue Service aims to hold Sasfin Bank Limited liable for billions in damages the taxman said it suffered due to lost taxes.
By Pauli van Wyk
The (at the very least) incestuous practice of appointing all-male and all-white legal teams breeds (or perpetuates) a special kind of elite mediocrity. The only people who seem to be oblivious to this problem are those who benefit from it.
By Pierre de Vos
There has been an increase in SARS debt, which now stands at an undisputed R300bn.
By Neesa Moodley
Did a woman really give birth to 10 babies? Not important! It’s become a truism of disinformation that it’s not that important whether people believe the lies. What is important is that they start to disbelieve in the notion of truth.
By Chris Roper
Many people might not have often read about or heard the word ‘neurodiversity’. On the relative timescale of human science and culture this word is still merely taking its first steps.
By Thom von Zahn
An interactive data story to see where the planet is in terms of climate action.
By Ethan van Diemen
Adopting healthy behaviors and thought patterns around food and nutrition takes time and intentional effort. But it will lead to more lasting change and positive outcomes than quick-fix dieting will.
By Janet J. Boseovski and Ashleigh Gallagher
In Newlands Forest on the slopes of Devil’s Peak you may notice trees with unobtrusive grey bark part of the way up. Enquiries led to a man who paints them.
By Don Pinnock
Daily Maverick spoke to some firefighters during a particularly active fire season in the Western Cape as they braved danger to save animals, properties and people.
By Kristin Engel and Victoria O’Regan
We all want to eat healthily, especially as we reset our health goals at the start of a new year. But sometimes these plans are sabotaged by powerful cravings for sweet, salty or carb-heavy foods. By Hayley O’Neill, wellness coach for Hayley M O’Neill Enterprises.
By The Conversation
