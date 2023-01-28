South Africa is attracting increasing diplomatic attention from outside powers, even as it has elected to undertake a morally hazy joint naval exercise. Let’s dig deeper.
By J Brooks Spector
Promises upon promises to fix Eskom, a closer look at SA’s tiger breeding industry and what to cook when the lights go out.
When President Cyril Ramaphosa tells the ANC faithful at the Free State elective conference he’s asked Eskom to suspend the statutorily approved 18.65% electricity price hike, he continues the political interference that’s marked the governing party’s relationship with Eskom in particular, and with state-owned enterprises in general.
By Marianne Merten
A tiger escaped from a residence and roamed the countryside outside Johannesburg for four days this month. Its escape highlights the country’s controversial commercial captive breeding industry and the key role South Africa plays in the international big cat trade.
By Neil D’Cruze and Angie Elwin
Established in 2019, Bulungula College was the first high school in the Eastern Cape’s Xhora Mouth Administrative Area to offer access to grades 10, 11 and 12 for local pupils. Just four years later, its second matric cohort achieved a 100% pass rate.
By Tamsin Metelerkamp
South Africa is trying to have its cake and eat it too. Demanding climate finance from the international community, while wanting to continue destroying the climate through new fossil fuels.
By Alex Lenferna
Steam has disappeared from our railroad system, except for the occasional heritage train experience. And then the sight of a loco in full toot across the veld is a wonderful hit of nostalgia.
By Chris Marais
This year we bid farewell to two lost frogs, the Chinese paddlefish, a plant from New Hampshire, and many others.
By John R. Platt
We can manage our cooking lives, in times of load shedding, in the same way that millions of our species have done for millennia. By using the light we have, when we have it, and the resources we have when there is no light.
By Tony Jackman
Fluctuations in electricity supply due to rolling blackouts may not always immediately damage equipment, but without surge protection, they can gradually damage it over time.
By Malibongwe Tyilo
