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YES Top 35 Under 35

Cover of the YES Top 35 Under 35 supplement
Youth Employment Hub, Daily Maverick, in partnership with YES Youth Employment Service Download the supplement
Ravi Naidoo
Ravi Naidoo, YES CEO

Youth employment belongs in the growth conversation

YES CEO, Ravi Naidoo, highlights the need to view youth employment as a key driver of economic growth rather than solely a social responsibility initiative. Structured workplace experience enables young people to gain practical skills, business knowledge, and industry exposure that strengthen productivity, innovation, and long-term economic competitiveness.

Against the backdrop of high youth unemployment and the rapid evolution of AI, Naidoo advocates for policies and partnerships that expand work opportunities for young people, support business-led job creation, and maximise the return on South Africa’s investment in education. He emphasises that integrating more young people into the economy is essential to unlocking sustainable growth and shared prosperity.

Meet the YES Top 35 Impact-Makers Under 35

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