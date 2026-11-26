On 20 November, Continental halted production and announced it was considering closing its tyre factory in Gqeberha. About 950 jobs are at risk at a plant that has made tyres since 1947. If Section 189A consultations find no alternative, the plant could close permanently by early 2027.

Less than a month earlier, at Automechanika in Johannesburg, I warned the motor industry that the businesses downstream of the carmakers would be the first to fold. The supplier watches the order book shrink. Then the gates close. And once the toolmakers pack up their dies and the engineers leave, no one comes back.

This is what that looks like.

Gqeberha has seen it before. Bridgestone closed its Port Elizabeth tyre plant in 2020. Goodyear stopped making tyres in Kariega in August 2025, affecting more than 900 workers. If the plant closes, more than 2,000 tyre-making jobs will have left Nelson Mandela Bay in about six years. The Eastern Cape will have no tyre factory left, and South Africa will have two, in Brits and Ladysmith.

Read Continental’s reasons, and you will recognise the list: factory capacity standing idle for years, cheap imports, rising energy costs, disrupted supply chains and fragile infrastructure. None of it is new. All of it is fixable. Notably, Continental is not leaving South Africa. Its local sales operation and BestDrive retail network will stay open, supplied by imports. That is the shift in miniature.

Rules on paper do not protect a factory

In 2023, South Africa put anti-dumping duties on certain tyres from China. Local manufacturers then complained that tyres were being routed through Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam to dodge them.

The International Trade Administration Commission investigated and imposed provisional payments. In March 2026, the trade minister declined to adopt the commission’s recommendation, the 18-month statutory deadline lapsed, and on 27 March the commission gazetted the termination of the case with no final duties.

I cannot tell you how much that cost the Gqeberha plant. Continental has not published the figures. But I would like to know whether anyone involved in that decision asked what it meant for the last tyre factory in Nelson Mandela Bay.

This is not about where a tyre is made. It is about whether the rules we write are enforced, and whether anyone counts the cost when they are not.

Party trick

You know the dinner party trick. Grab the tablecloth, yank it with speed and conviction, and the plates stay on the table. Drag it slowly, inch by inch, and everything slides off the edge.

That is South Africa’s automotive policy. The government is not yanking the cloth. It is dragging it. Gqeberha’s tyre factory is the latest plate to slide. Stakeholders have to choose. Either we remain a country that builds and exports vehicles, or we become an import-and-retail market. Both are choices a country can make with intention. What we have now is a hodgepodge of policy left to brew.

Vehicle and component production makes up 22% of our manufacturing output and 5.3% of GDP. It accounts for 15% of the country’s export value, employs 115,000 people directly and supports more than 500,000 jobs around it. More than 40% of those automotive jobs are in the Eastern Cape.

Exports hit a record R291-billion in 2025. Yet at home, imports made up 69% of new vehicle sales, and 80% of new passenger cars. Chinese brands alone took 19.3% of car and light commercial vehicle sales in October, up from 16.1% a year earlier.

Competition is good for buyers. A policy that cannot keep up with it is not.

A policy built for a market that no longer exists

Our policy was designed to balance local production and exports. The market moved. The policy did not.

Local content sits at about 40%, against a masterplan target of 60%. Component makers say their orders have barely grown since 2019. A plant built for 160,000 vehicles a year that makes only 80,000 puts every supplier contract around it under strain. Continental’s Gqeberha plant was one of those suppliers.

Worse, the rules reward the wrong behaviour. Kit assembly, which uses few local parts and few local workers, remains more attractive than full manufacturing. Export rebates earned by manufacturers can be sold to importers who have invested nothing here. Outdated ad valorem duties weigh on the manufacturers who have committed to the country.

And the new energy vehicle policy we have discussed for years has still not been finalised. Battery electric cars make up about 1% of new sales, while Ethiopia, Rwanda and Kenya are already passing laws to drive electrification.

Trade deals before the plan

At the same time, we keep signing up to trade arrangements before we have decided what we want from them. South Africa is negotiating a reciprocal trade framework with China that could open duty-free access in both directions, to a market that needs little of what our factories make. In the United States, our vehicles and parts already face a 25% tariff, and from 1 January we are set to lose the African Growth and Opportunity Act altogether.

Investors are being asked to commit billions while the rules are still under review. The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa sees the 2027 Budget Speech as the milestone for clarity. Meanwhile, the plates keep sliding.

I have said I give this sector five years if we carry on as we are. The association disagrees, and carmakers insist they are staying. Toyota has invested R10.4-billion in the new Hilux. Volkswagen is putting R4-billion into a new compact SUV in Kariega. I hope they are right. But notice what BMW, Toyota and Ford all asked for in their responses: policy certainty.

And a carmaker staying is not the same as its suppliers surviving. Gqeberha has just shown us the difference.

I am not wedded to manufacturing for its own sake. Australia let its car industry go in 2017, in a structured way. If our government chose the same, I would want to see the plan for replacing 5% of GDP. What are we going to do, mine some more?

What a decision looks like

Use the consultation. The government, carmakers and labour have until early 2027. Every carmaker that builds here should be asked, in public, whether it will commit volume to the last tyre plant in the Eastern Cape.

Enforce the rules we have, and make trade deals serve the plan. When the International Trade Administration Commission finds that existing duties are being dodged, decide within the deadline and publish the reasoning, including the jobs at stake. Agree to no new tariff concessions on vehicles and components until the policy review is done.

Publish the plan. Finalise the reviewed automotive masterplan and production programme by the 2027 Budget, with dates attached.

Reward building, not importing. Close the gaps that favour kit assembly over full manufacturing, and stop export rebates flowing to importers with no local investment.

Finish the new energy vehicle policy. Include incentives for buyers, so local demand can justify local production.

Fix the basics. Ports, rail and electricity decide whether a car built here can reach a customer at a competitive price. Continental named energy costs and fragile infrastructure among its reasons for the proposed closure.

And to the industry: you are the board of directors of this sector. Stop waiting quietly for someone else to ask for the decision. Ask for it out loud.

Yank the tablecloth, or set a new table. Either can work. Dragging it inch by inch only guarantees broken plates.

In Gqeberha, 950 people are now waiting to hear whether theirs is one of them. DM