The South African Police Service (SAPS) is an institution on its knees, akin to a patient in a high-care hospital ward requiring urgent and comprehensive intervention. The root causes of its deteriorating state are not necessarily that every police officer is shrouded in a cloud of criminality or corruption, but rather that the institution is grappling with systemic failures that have left its structures, governance and operational capacity out of sync.

Persistently high levels of contact crime, the growing threat of organised criminal networks and the apparent impunity enjoyed by rogue elements, including those occupying senior management positions, have weakened public confidence in an institution that remains a critical pillar of a safe and secure South Africa. A functional and effective police service is not only essential for protecting communities, but is also a prerequisite for socio-economic development.

The reality that the principal legislation governing the police service dates back to 1995 further underscores the urgency of reform. This, coupled with landmark Constitutional Court judgments, including Residents of Industry House and Others v Minister of Police and Others and Glenister v President of the Republic of South Africa and Others, makes the review of the SAPS Act not merely necessary, but long overdue.

Against this backdrop, the decision by the Portfolio Committee on Police to support the withdrawal of the South African Police Service Amendment Bill may have caught some by surprise. Given the urgency of addressing the challenges confronting the police service, questions about whether Parliament is delaying much-needed reform are understandable.

However, the decision must be understood within the broader context of the reform process and the need to get it right.

The Nigerian proverb, “A hunter with one arrow cannot afford to shoot with a careless aim”, speaks to the importance of deliberate and calculated action when resources or opportunities are limited. Every decision must be carefully considered to ensure that the opportunity is not wasted.

The primary consideration underpinning the committee’s support for the withdrawal of the Bill is the need to allow the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System (the Madlanga Commission ), as well as Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, to complete their work and make recommendations that can inform the legislative reform process.

There is broad agreement that the SAPS requires a fundamental reset. However, pursuing reform through a piecemeal approach risks addressing individual symptoms without confronting the institutional weaknesses that have allowed these challenges to persist. It would be akin to shooting the only arrow available without carefully considering the target, as cautioned by the proverb.

Shock to the system

An alternative perspective may argue that the severity of the crisis demands a shock to the system and that immediate legislative intervention is the best medicine for an ailing police service. While the urgency is undeniable, I contend that a comprehensive institutional reset requires a considered, sequenced and time-bound plan. Reform must be deliberate enough to dismantle entrenched institutional weaknesses, change organisational culture and establish accountability mechanisms that can be sustained beyond the immediate intervention.

Legislative processes are also intensive and require considerable financial and human resources. Section 59 of the Constitution obliges Parliament to facilitate public involvement in its legislative and other processes. This is not a procedural formality, but a constitutional responsibility that requires meaningful public participation and engagement.

The responsible use of limited parliamentary resources is therefore both a constitutional and moral obligation. Finalising the current Bill, only to potentially introduce another legislative process once the commission and parliamentary committee have concluded their work, could result in unnecessary duplication of costs, time and public participation processes. It would also risk asking South Africans to participate in successive legislative processes when a more consolidated approach could achieve a more meaningful outcome.

This does not diminish the urgency of the interventions required within the police service. Strengthening integrity vetting, introducing mandatory lifestyle audits, enhancing governance and accountability mechanisms, reinforcing Parliament’s oversight mandate and clarifying the role of municipal police services within the broader policing architecture are all critical areas requiring attention.

A coherent framework

The question, therefore, is not whether reform should happen, but how best to ensure that it achieves the intended impact. These interventions must form part of a coherent legislative and institutional framework rather than a collection of disconnected amendments that may leave the underlying structural weaknesses untouched.

The withdrawal of the Bill should consequently not become an excuse for inaction or an indefinite postponement of reform. It must be accompanied by a clear and time-bound roadmap that allows the findings and recommendations of the Madlanga Commission and Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee to inform a strengthened legislative framework.

South Africans cannot afford another cycle of promises, legislative adjustments and unfulfilled institutional reforms. They need a police service that is professional, accountable, adequately governed and capable of protecting them from both conventional and organised crime.

If we fail to approach this process with the necessary foresight and discipline, we risk shooting the only arrow we have aimlessly. The opportunity to fundamentally reform policing in South Africa is too important to squander. South Africans deserve better. DM