The SAPS continues to flounder through delayed reforms



South Africa finds itself at a critical juncture in the reform of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Recent allegations of corruption, internal factionalism, political interference and the exposure of criminal networks within policing structures have reinforced a reality many South Africans already understand: police reform can no longer be delayed. Public confidence in the police continues to decline, while concerns regarding accountability, professionalism and ethical leadership become increasingly pronounced.

Against this backdrop, the announcement of the Police Advisory Board was welcomed as a potentially important intervention. Yet months after its introduction, uncertainty remains regarding its composition, legal mandate, authority and relationship with existing oversight institutions. The obvious question is: Why the delay?

While administrative and legislative processes invariably take time, prolonged uncertainty inevitably raises concerns about political will. South Africa has seen numerous reform initiatives announced with promise, only to encounter delays, dilution or lengthy consultation processes.

Whether the current delay reflects administrative caution, competing priorities, political sensitivities or resistance to reform remains unclear. What is clear, however, is that every postponement delays urgently needed institutional renewal within the SAPS.

Fragmented oversight environment

South Africa’s police oversight architecture already consists of several institutions with distinct responsibilities.

The Ministry of Police provides political leadership and strategic direction. The Civilian Secretariat for Police Service (CSPS) performs civilian monitoring and policy oversight functions. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigates police misconduct and criminality, while Parliament’s portfolio committee on police exercises democratic accountability.

In addition, commissions of inquiry over many years have exposed recurring governance failures, accountability deficits, leadership weaknesses and institutional vulnerabilities that facilitate corruption and maladministration.

The issue, therefore, is not an absence of oversight. Rather, it is the difficulty of translating oversight findings into sustained organisational reform. Despite reports, recommendations, audits and commissions, implementation often proceeds slowly.

Figure 1 below illustrates the institutional architecture required to reduce fragmentation and improve coordination of reforms. It proposes a framework in which executive authority is supported by complementary oversight, intelligence, and reform functions. Strategic legislative interventions, such as the SAPS Amendment Bill, along with evidence-driven intelligence and accountability mechanisms, should inform operational leadership and organisational renewal.

The value of such an approach lies not in creating additional bureaucracy, but in ensuring that oversight findings, intelligence products, policy recommendations and reform initiatives work together rather than operate in isolation.

The threat of operational quicksand

The greatest danger facing police reform is not necessarily the absence of ideas, but the inability to convert recommendations into implementation. This is what may be termed operational quicksand: a condition in which reform initiatives become immobilised by bureaucracy, competing interests, resource limitations and institutional resistance.

South Africa has witnessed this pattern before. Commissions, task teams and reform initiatives have often generated comprehensive recommendations, only for implementation to remain partial, delayed or abandoned altogether.

The challenge is therefore much broader than the operationalisation of any single advisory structure. Sustainable reform requires a wider ecosystem capable of generating evidence, identifying risks, testing solutions and evaluating outcomes over time.

One of the country’s most underutilised reform assets lies within its communities of learning. These include universities, research institutes, think tanks, professional associations, centres of excellence and independent scholars. Collectively, these institutions possess expertise in criminology, policing, law, governance, public administration, forensic auditing, organisational development, psychology, cybercrime, data science and artificial intelligence.

Modern policing challenges are multidimensional. Organised crime infiltration, corruption, intelligence failures, forensic shortcomings, leadership deficits and public trust cannot be addressed through a single discipline or institution. They require multidisciplinary expertise and long-term knowledge generation.

Senior researchers are particularly well-positioned to contribute because they operate at the intersection of research, policy analysis, innovation and capacity development. They can assist in diagnosing organisational weaknesses, evaluating reform programmes, analysing corruption patterns, strengthening recruitment systems, developing integrity frameworks and assessing leadership models.

Yet a significant obstacle often receives little attention.

The publish-or-perish dilemma

Over the past two decades, South African higher education has increasingly embraced performance-management systems that reward publication outputs, grant acquisition and postgraduate throughput. The result has been an environment frequently characterised by the pressure to attract grants and to publish or perish.

While research productivity remains important, this culture has unintentionally reduced meaningful engagement between academia and industry, including the policing environment.

Today’s senior academics face substantial teaching responsibilities, large postgraduate supervision loads, administrative duties, community engagement requirements, funding applications and publication targets. These pressures leave little room for sustained participation in public-sector reform initiatives that require extensive time commitments.

The consequence is often what may be termed artificial contribution. Experts may be invited to serve on advisory structures, attend workshops, or participate in consultations, but the realities of academic workloads limit the depth and continuity of their engagement. Participation becomes intermittent rather than transformative.

The problem is not a lack of expertise. Nor is it a lack of willingness. Rather, institutional incentive systems frequently place greater value on journal articles than on solving practical challenges facing public institutions.

This has created a growing disconnect between knowledge generation and knowledge application. Some of the country’s most experienced criminologists, governance specialists, policing researchers, legal scholars, forensic experts and public administration specialists remain insufficiently integrated into reform processes despite possessing precisely the expertise needed to support institutional renewal.

The need for knowledge-driven reform

Assumptions, political narratives, or reactions to crises alone cannot drive police reform. Effective reform requires reliable evidence regarding corruption risks, organisational vulnerabilities, disciplinary trends, leadership failures, integrity challenges and operational weaknesses.

This is where communities of learning can make their greatest contribution.

Universities and research institutions possess the methodological tools required to collect, analyse and interpret complex organisational data. Through structured partnerships with the SAPS, Ipid, the CSPS, and other stakeholders, they can generate evidence-based solutions grounded in empirical realities rather than political expediency.

Such partnerships should move beyond occasional consultations. They should include commissioned policy studies, organisational diagnostics, independent evaluations, postgraduate research projects, specialist advisory interventions and collaborative reform initiatives. In this way, research activity and public-sector reform become mutually reinforcing rather than competing priorities.

Importantly, integrating communities of learning into policing reform provides continuity that often extends beyond political cycles. Governments change, priorities shift and reforms may stall. Knowledge institutions, however, continue to generate evidence, monitor trends, build capacity and develop solutions.

This continuity may prove essential in sustaining long-term reform efforts.

Furthermore, evidence-based reform is critical for maintaining public confidence. Citizens increasingly demand transparency, accountability, measurable outcomes and professional policing services. Reform initiatives informed by credible research and independent analysis are far more likely to attract legitimacy than those driven solely by political considerations.

Conclusion

The continued delay in operationalising the Police Advisory Board raises important questions about urgency, implementation and political commitment to police reform. While no single structure can solve the deep-rooted challenges facing the SAPS, continued postponement risks reinforcing the perception that meaningful reform remains secondary to political and bureaucratic considerations.

Ultimately, the future of the SAPS reform will not depend on any single institution. It will depend on whether South Africa successfully mobilises its broader ecosystem of oversight bodies, researchers, practitioners, policymakers and communities of learning.

The country possesses no shortage of expertise. What has often been lacking is the systematic integration of that expertise into decision-making and implementation processes. Unless this gap is addressed, reform risks remaining trapped in operational quicksand: well-conceived, widely discussed, but insufficiently implemented.

If South Africa is serious about building a professional, ethical, intelligence-led and accountable police service, it must move beyond symbolic reform and harness the full capacity of its research community, professional expertise and evidence base. The challenge is no longer identifying what needs fixing. The challenge is finding the political will and institutional commitment to act. DM