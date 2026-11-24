South Africa’s infrastructure needs are clear. We know what needs to be built to support economic growth, improve public services and expand opportunities for our people. The real challenge is delivery.

Too many projects are delayed, disrupted or never completed, often at significant cost to communities, the economy and the public purse. If we are serious about building a capable state and a growing economy, we must become far better at turning infrastructure plans into infrastructure outcomes.

This matters because infrastructure is about far more than concrete, steel and bricks. When infrastructure projects are delayed or abandoned, communities wait longer for essential services, businesses face higher costs, investment opportunities are lost and economic growth is constrained.

Conversely, when infrastructure is delivered efficiently and maintained properly, it stimulates growth, creates jobs and improves quality of life.

The question before us is therefore clear: how do we become better at delivering infrastructure that meets the needs of our people and supports our economic ambitions?

The first step is recognising that many projects run into difficulty long before a contractor arrives on-site. Poor planning, incomplete designs, unrealistic budgets, slow approvals, land-related challenges and funding uncertainty frequently undermine delivery before construction even begins.

These issues become significantly more expensive and difficult to resolve once work is under way.

As government, we must be more disciplined in how projects are prepared and managed. This means ensuring that projects are properly assessed, adequately funded and supported by the necessary approvals before implementation starts. It also requires greater honesty about what is preventing progress. Capacity constraints must be addressed.

Where projects have stalled, clear recovery plans must be implemented. And where institutions are not meeting their responsibilities, accountability must follow.

Collaboration, contracts and construction expertise

Improving project preparation and oversight is essential, but infrastructure delivery is not the responsibility of the government alone.

Successful projects depend on effective collaboration between government, contractors, engineers, consultants, suppliers, financiers and communities. Every participant in the infrastructure value chain has a role to play, and every role carries responsibilities.

Contracts must be managed professionally, performance must be monitored consistently and payments must be processed in accordance with contractual obligations. Equally, contractors must deliver quality work within agreed timeframes and budgets. Accountability cannot become a conversation that only takes place after a project has failed. It must be embedded throughout the project lifecycle, from planning and procurement to construction and completion.

The strength of our infrastructure programme is also closely linked to the strength of our construction industry.

South Africa needs contractors with the technical expertise, experience, resources and financial capacity to undertake projects of varying sizes and complexity. This is particularly important when it comes to emerging contractors, many of whom continue to face barriers in accessing finance, securing opportunities and building sustainable businesses.

Creating opportunities remains important, but opportunity alone is not enough. Sustainable contractor development requires practical support through targeted training, mentorship, skills development and access to real project experience.

It also requires a procurement environment that is transparent, predictable and fair, giving contractors confidence to invest in their businesses while ensuring the state appoints service providers capable of delivering quality outcomes.

Institutions such as the Construction Industry Development Board have a critical role in strengthening contractor capability, supporting transformation and promoting higher standards across the sector. A capable and competitive construction industry is fundamental to achieving South Africa’s infrastructure ambitions.

At the same time, we must confront one of the most persistent threats to infrastructure delivery: construction site disruption and criminality.

Contractors cannot be expected to deliver projects under conditions of intimidation, unlawful interference or violence. Site disruptions increase costs, delay project completion, threaten worker safety and discourage investment. They undermine confidence in the construction sector and damage the prospects of legitimate businesses.

Communities must benefit from infrastructure development, and meaningful local participation should be encouraged. However, this must take place through lawful and constructive processes. Criminal activity and intimidation can never become accepted features of the construction environment.

The government, law enforcement agencies, industry organisations and communities must work together to ensure that construction sites are protected and that projects proceed without unlawful interference.

These are precisely the issues that will be at the forefront of discussions at the National Construction Summit on 1 and 2 December 2026.

The summit provides an opportunity for the government, industry leaders, built environment professionals, contractors and other stakeholders to assess progress, confront persistent challenges and agree on practical interventions that can improve infrastructure delivery. Importantly, it is not intended to be another platform for identifying problems we already understand. Its purpose is to identify solutions, strengthen partnerships and secure commitments that can be implemented.

The value of the summit will ultimately lie not in what is discussed, but in what is done afterwards. The task before all of us is to turn agreement into action and ensure that commitments translate into visible progress on the ground.

South Africa needs an infrastructure programme that consistently delivers results. That requires better project preparation, stronger accountability, capable contractors, safer construction sites and closer cooperation between the public and private sectors.

The success of our efforts will not be measured by the number of plans we produce or agreements we sign. It will be measured by completed projects, improved services, sustainable jobs and a growing economy. Most importantly, it will be measured by the difference that infrastructure makes in the lives of the people we serve. DM