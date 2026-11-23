South Africa exports minerals that help power the world’s most advanced industries, yet we continue to import many of the technologies and finished products made from those resources. We supply the raw materials, while much of the manufacturing, intellectual property and commercial value is created elsewhere.

This arrangement has persisted for decades. It has brought export earnings, but it has also exposed a weakness in our economy. We have considerable natural wealth without enough industrial capacity to turn it into jobs, competitive businesses and higher-value exports. The problem is particularly troubling in a country struggling with unemployment, weak economic growth and declining industrial competitiveness. We cannot continue to rely on extracting and exporting resources and expect fundamentally different economic outcomes.

Considering that this was my second visit to Silicon Valley, these paradoxes in our economy came hurtling back. In 2024, I led a group of University of Johannesburg MBA students on a study trip organised in collaboration with the University of San Francisco. Returning as part of the presidential mission offered a different perspective, this time with South Africa’s broader economic and industrial ambitions firmly in mind.

Silicon Valley’s strength lies in the relationships between universities, entrepreneurs, investors and established businesses. Research can become a commercial product, promising ideas can attract investment and businesses can draw on scientific knowledge to develop new technologies. The experience left me thinking about a difficult question: Why does a country such as South Africa, with respected universities, considerable mineral wealth and an established financial sector, struggle to convert these advantages into productive industries?

China’s approach to what President Xi Jinping calls new quality productive forces provides another perspective on this question. The US and China have followed different paths to technological and industrial development. Their experiences nevertheless offer important lessons for a country seeking to move beyond resource extraction towards higher productivity, industrialisation and sustainable employment. South Africa must now consider how to apply those lessons to its own circumstances.

China’s approach deserves attention

China has approached industrial transformation from another direction. In 2023, Xi introduced the concept of new quality productive forces as part of China’s pursuit of higher-quality economic development. The central argument in this concept is straightforward. An economy cannot rely indefinitely on adding more workers, machinery, factories and natural resources to increase production. It must also become better at using what it already has.

That means improving technology, developing workers’ skills, modernising industries and changing how capital and other resources are allocated. My economist friends describe the resulting improvement in efficiency as growth in total factor productivity. In ordinary terms, it means producing more value from the resources available.

A manufacturer that introduces better machinery, trains its workers and reduces wasted materials can produce more competitively. A mining company that improves its processing technology can extract greater value from the same mineral deposits. A university that turns research into commercially useful technology contributes to economic production beyond its teaching and research activities.

These improvements matter because they determine whether an economy can compete through better products, lower production costs and greater efficiency. China’s framework also makes an important point about established industries. Modernisation does not require abandoning them. Mining, manufacturing and agriculture can become more productive through technological advances while new industries are developed. This is particularly relevant to South Africa.

We cannot keep exporting the opportunity

South Africa possesses substantial reserves of platinum group metals, manganese, vanadium and other minerals used in advanced industrial applications. These resources give us an advantage, but their economic value depends on what we do with them. Consider the opportunities associated with battery technologies, clean energy equipment and specialised manufacturing. Mining the minerals required for these industries creates one source of income. Processing those minerals, manufacturing components, developing production technologies and exporting finished products can create additional income and employment. Capturing that value requires more than announcing beneficiation targets.

Factories need reliable electricity and transport networks. Manufacturers need engineers, technicians and skilled artisans. New businesses need customers, finance and access to markets. Researchers need opportunities to work with industry, and investors need confidence that viable projects can succeed. Without these conditions, the ambition to move up the industrial value chain will remain an attractive policy statement.

The government has an important role in addressing these constraints. But private businesses must also invest in productive capacity rather than expecting the state to carry the entire burden. The real test of industrial policy is whether it enables companies to produce goods competitively, employ people and reach customers.

Our universities must become part of the production story

South Africa cannot build advanced industries without the people capable of developing and operating them. We need engineers who can improve manufacturing processes, scientists who can develop new materials, technicians who can maintain sophisticated equipment and entrepreneurs who can turn promising ideas into businesses. Our universities and research institutions have an important role to play. Yet the relationship between academic research and industrial production remains weaker than it should be.

Research finding with commercial potential should have a credible route towards testing, development, financing and market entry. Where an industry faces a technical problem, universities should be among the institutions helping to solve it. This requires universities to work more closely with companies and development finance institutions. It also demands that businesses become more willing to invest in research and skills development.

South Africa already spends considerable effort debating what qualifications graduates should possess. We should devote equal attention to the industries in which those graduates will apply their knowledge. Training more engineers has limited economic value if we fail to develop industries that can employ them productively.

Green industrialisation offers another opening

The global transition towards cleaner energy creates industrial opportunities that South Africa should pursue. Our mineral resources, renewable energy potential and existing manufacturing capabilities provide a foundation for participation in emerging markets for clean energy technologies. But participation cannot end with mineral extraction or the installation of imported equipment.

We should be examining where local companies can manufacture components, provide engineering services, develop specialised technologies and support the maintenance of energy infrastructure. Cleaner production can also improve existing industries. Manufacturers that use energy more efficiently can lower operating costs. Mining companies that reduce waste and improve resource recovery can strengthen their productivity. These are commercial considerations with direct implications for competitiveness.

The difficulty lies in translating such opportunities into bankable projects and functioning industries. That requires reliable infrastructure, suitable financing, skilled workers and policies that give investors sufficient certainty to commit capital.

Productivity must become a national priority

South Africa has no shortage of economic strategies. Our greater weakness has been the failure to align policies, institutions and investment around a manageable set of productive outcomes. Industrial development cannot be separated from education, infrastructure, research funding and access to capital. A company cannot modernise its production systems if electricity is unreliable. A promising technology cannot become a business without financing. An industrial park cannot succeed if transport costs make its products uncompetitive. These constraints are closely connected, yet they are too often addressed separately.

We also need to think more carefully about the allocation of capital. Investments in new technologies, specialised manufacturing and industrial research may take years to generate returns. Development finance institutions, commercial banks and private investors have different but complementary roles in supporting such projects. The objective should be to direct more investment towards activities that improve productive capacity and generate sustainable economic value.

The test is what we build at home

Having now visited Silicon Valley twice, including as part of the presidential mission, I am convinced that South Africa needs to pay greater attention to how research, investment and industrial production are connected. Silicon Valley demonstrates the importance of connecting research, entrepreneurship and investment. China’s new quality productive forces framework places attention on upgrading industries, improving technology and increasing productivity.

South Africa can learn from both, but the lessons will matter only if they change how we develop our economy. International study visits and economic partnerships are useful. Their value should ultimately be judged by the investments they attract, the industries they help establish, the technologies they make accessible and the skills they help develop. We should be asking difficult questions. How many research projects have become viable businesses? How much additional value are we extracting from our minerals before export? Are our manufacturers becoming more productive? Are we building industries capable of employing the next generation of graduates?

These are better measures of economic progress than the number of strategies we publish or investment opportunities we announce. South Africa’s economic challenge is no longer simply to identify what resources we possess. We know that we have minerals, universities, financial institutions and industrial capabilities. The question is whether we can organise these strengths into an economy that produces more of what the world is prepared to buy. We have spent decades supplying the materials from which other countries build their prosperity. It is time we became more serious about building our own. DM