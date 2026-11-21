It is difficult to see President Cyril Ramaphosa leave South Africa in the middle of coalition negotiation season and fly to California with nine ministers and a delegation of 300 people, including 27 students and business sector leaders, and the reason they left was not to fix water, electricity, roads or municipal failure, but to court the US for artificial intelligence expertise, investment and technology.

The optics are terrible. South African voters have just delivered one of the ANC’s worst electoral results in its history. The party received 30.89% nationally, its worst local election result, and lost control of most municipalities it had held after 2021. It is being punished over failing taps, unreliable power, potholes, sewage, crime and collapsing municipalities. Yet the President’s answer is not an emergency plan to stabilise local government. It is a high-profile trip to Silicon Valley, where South Africa will seek partnerships with the very country this government has spent years publicly confronting, criticising and distancing itself from.

South Africans are no longer willing to accept speeches, slogans and promises as substitutes for functioning public services. They want working taps. They want electricity. They want safe roads. They want municipalities that collect refuse, repair infrastructure and answer when communities call.

Instead of staying home to confront that reality, Ramaphosa has left the country at the exact moment when coalition negotiations will determine who governs municipalities, how services are delivered and whether communities will see any improvement. Nine ministers are out of the country with him, including the ministers responsible for finance, international relations, trade, communications, electricity, science and small business. That is not leadership! It is absence during a crisis.

There is nothing inherently wrong with seeking investment. South Africa needs capital, technology, jobs and skills. But the timing, composition and message of this trip expose a government that appears more interested in global symbolism than in the basic work of governing.

The trip also comes at a moment when South Africa’s relationship with the US is already under severe strain. Washington has notified Congress of its intention to suspend South Africa’s participation in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) from 1 January 2027. Agoa is not a small technical trade programme. It has given eligible African countries duty-free access to the US for thousands of products – supporting exports, factories, jobs and supply chains. For South Africa, losing Agoa means losing preferential access to one of the world’s largest consumer markets.

Once Agoa access ends, South African exporters will have to negotiate ordinary trading terms with the US. That means tariffs, quotas, compliance costs and bargaining from a weaker position. In a relationship already marked by hostility, South Africa cannot assume it will negotiate from strength.

The consequences will not be felt only in boardrooms. They will be felt in factories, farms, logistics companies, ports and households. Jobs that depend on exports to the US could become more vulnerable. Investors may see another reason to question whether South Africa is a predictable place to do business and yet, at the very moment Agoa is being taken away, the President travels to the US to ask for investment. That is not strategy. It is damage control dressed up as diplomacy.

The Presidency describes the visit as a “high-level learning visit” intended to help South Africa understand the global AI ecosystem and identify opportunities for investment, innovation and collaboration. But learning visits do not build data centres. Relationship-building does not keep the lights on. And a promise to identify “practical initiatives” within 90 days is not the same as a signed investment agreement.

Ramaphosa has decided to take with him the ministers of finance, international relations and cooperation, science, technology and innovation; trade, industry and competition, communications and digital technologies, electricity and energy, and small business development, along with the minister in the Presidency and South Africa’s ambassador to the US.

These are not symbolic offices chosen to embark on this trip. These are the people responsible for the economy, trade, energy, telecommunications, regulation and public investment. Their absence comes while the country is trying to form governments after an election that fractured the political landscape.

Among the delegation is Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande, a longstanding leader of the South African Communist Party. The SACP has historically defined itself against capitalism, private accumulation, monopoly capital, financialisation and what it calls imperialist influence.

Silicon Valley is not simply a place where people “learn about AI”. It is the global headquarters of venture capital, private ownership, intellectual property, stock market wealth and corporate power. It is the most visible expression of the capitalist system the SACP has spent decades criticising. That creates an uncomfortable question: if the ANC and its allies believe capitalism is the problem, why are they travelling to the world’s leading capitalist technology hub to seek solutions from capitalist investors?

The answer, presumably, is pragmatism. South Africa needs investment, technology and jobs. Fine. But then the government should stop pretending that anti-capitalist rhetoric is a serious economic strategy. You cannot condemn “monopoly capital” at home, then fly abroad to ask monopoly capital for funding. You cannot denounce private enterprise, then expect private enterprise to build data centres, employ people and take investment risk in South Africa. You cannot claim to oppose American influence, then ask America to provide the expertise and capital needed for South Africa’s digital future. If capitalism is good enough to solve South Africa’s AI problem, then it is good enough to be treated seriously in South Africa’s economic policy.

Also on the trip is International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola. That is perhaps the sharpest contradiction of all. Lamola has publicly criticised the US on many occasions. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has accused Washington of unilateralism, misinformation and propaganda. It has rejected American criticism of South African policy and described US actions as unacceptable. It has also condemned the US and Israel for military action against Iran, saying their conduct violated the United Nations Charter. Now the same minister is expected to help build a relationship with the country his department has spent years attacking.

A sovereign country is entitled to an independent foreign policy. But diplomacy requires consistency. You cannot publicly portray a country as dishonest, imperialist and hostile, then expect its investors, companies and government to treat South Africa as a trusted partner. If the US is a strategic partner, it should be treated like one. If it is an adversary, South Africa should not be asking it for investment, technology and market access.

Central contradiction

Then there’s the Contradiction of South Africa being a founding member of BRICS, a bloc that has repeatedly positioned itself as a challenge to Western economic dominance and, in particular, to the global influence of the US dollar. BRICS is not simply a trade forum. For many of its supporters, it represents an attempt to build an alternative global order, one less dependent on American financial power, American technology and American political influence. Yet Ramaphosa is now travelling to the US to seek American investment and technological partnership.

That exposes the central contradiction in South African foreign policy. The government wants the political symbolism of BRICS, Russia, Iran and anti-Western rhetoric. But it also wants American capital, American technology, American research partnerships and access to American markets.

South Africa cannot present itself as part of an anti-Western bloc while expecting the US to treat it as a close economic partner. It cannot condemn American policy abroad while asking American companies to invest at home. It cannot demand sovereignty while depending on the very country it claims to resist.

Then there is Elon Musk. Ramaphosa has used the trip to challenge Musk directly, saying he should remember South Africa and be loyal to the country of his birth. Musk has rejected that framing. The “loyalty” argument is extraordinary coming from the ANC. This is a party that has governed South Africa for decades, presided over deteriorating infrastructure, failing municipalities, unemployment, crime and declining public services, and now wants to lecture an emigrant about loyalty. Loyalty is not measured by speeches. It is measured by whether the state does its job for its people or not; that is the only form of loyalty South Africans need.

Musk may be a convenient villain for the ANC. But he is not the reason the ANC lost support. He is not the reason municipalities are failing. He is not the reason South Africa’s infrastructure has decayed. He is not the reason voters rejected the party in such large numbers. Therefore, a mention of him only fuels international divides and not foster a relationship that could benefit South Africa in the Long run.

However, let’s say that Ramaphosa returns from Silicon Valley with promises, meetings and expressions of interest, that investment must still come home to a country that can actually host it. Data centres need reliable electricity. Factories need water, roads, ports and logistics. Technology companies need fibre, skilled workers, stable regulation and confidence that government policy will not change overnight.

South Africa’s infrastructure has not been maintained or upgraded at the pace required for decades. Municipal water systems are failing. Electricity supply remains fragile. Roads, rail, ports and public services have deteriorated. So where exactly is this foreign investment supposed to go? You cannot sell South Africa as an AI destination while it cannot reliably supply power and water. You cannot ask investors to build data centres in a country where infrastructure is unreliable. You cannot promise a digital future while basic services are collapsing.

The real problem here is not that Ramaphosa went to the US. Engagement is necessary. Investment is necessary. Technology partnerships are necessary. South Africa does not need another overseas trip to understand that. It needs a government that stays home, fixes the basics, gives investors certainty, restores infrastructure and starts treating its own citizens with the same loyalty it demands from everyone else. DM

