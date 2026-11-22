The major shifts that have taken place in the political landscape of municipalities after the local government elections need to be matched by an equally major shift in mindset on how to run an effective local government that is stable, financially sustainable and focused on service delivery to both communities and businesses.

To protect and revive struggling local economies, municipal recovery must be the top priority of incoming municipal and metro councils, irrespective of which political parties form coalitions and claim positions of power over the coming days.

Local government is the foundation for delivering services to residents and businesses, which creates an enabling environment for investment, job creation and quality of life. It is where stability in both elected political leadership and administrative management matters most.

It is also where decisions must now be made on how political leaders, municipal officials, business, civil society organisations and communities will work together to positively change the trajectory of so many of our metros, cities and towns – since we clearly need an active citizenship approach rather than relying on the government alone.

We are at a critical juncture, a “now or never” moment for reversing the decline that is highly visible across the country in the form of potholes, broken streetlights, water leaks and outages, unreliable electricity supply, crime and vandalism, litter dumping and sewage spills contaminating public spaces.

On top of major factors such as the global geopolitical shifts, rising fuel prices, a lack of policy certainty and logistics inefficiencies, the lack of delivery of basic services is where the rubber hits the road. Power outages and dips result in factories struggling to keep production lines running, while a lack of safety and security results in tourists staying away, ultimately further contributing to the Nelson Mandela Bay metro’s unacceptably high unemployment levels. The decline in manufacturing, which comprises 22% of our GDP, and is the key driver of local economic activity and jobs, ripples through other downstream sectors, negatively affecting the municipal fiscus and ability to deliver services to the metro as a whole.

While commendable gains are being made at national level, such as in the recovery of Eskom and suspension of load shedding, some improved freight logistics efficiencies and policy reforms, their impacts are not necessarily being felt at local level, where it matters most.

This is where experiences of doing business, working and living are most closely affected by revolving doors of mayors and acting city managers, and capable municipal officials are hamstrung in doing their jobs by political meddling along with lack of proper council decision-making, procurement failures, a lack of maintained vehicles, equipment and other tools of trade, failure to secure municipal assets from vandalism, and a high number of technical skills vacancies.

It is clear that the metro cannot keep doing business as before and expect different results – it needs to do things differently, and harness out-of-the-box thinking and expertise from diverse stakeholders.

The unacceptable alternative is continuing the cycle of crisis and paralysis, further weakening the metro’s ability to provide reliable services, support economic activity, attract investment and protect the social and economic wellbeing of residents.

We have a plan

The people of Nelson Mandela Bay have a plan, developed by the broad-based, metro-wide Nelson Mandela Bay Civil Society Coalition which brings together organised business, labour unions, churches and diverse faith groups, and NGOs representing interests of women, young people, the aged and the natural environment, among others, in a strictly politically neutral alliance united by an interest in having a metro that works and creates opportunities for all its people to work and live.

The alliance is built on a shared belief in the potential of our “Bay of Opportunity”, and the evidence of the past decade or more in Nelson Mandela Bay, that all quarters of civil society must be actively involved and participate in local government processes; that we cannot sit on the sidelines and complain while waiting for an undefined “them” to do their job.

We believe that Nelson Mandela Bay is capable of recovery if political, administrative, business, civil society, labour, intergovernmental and technical partners align behind a disciplined implementation programme that is collaborative and results-driven.

The problem of the past has not been the absence of plans, but rather too many plans with weak execution, a lack of sustained, monitored and measured implementation. Political instability resulted in shifting priorities, plans falling out of favour with new leadership and being replaced, and ineffective council oversight, coupled with weak administrative capacity, lack of accountability of managers rotating through acting positions, and little follow-through or tracking of progress.

The rebuild plan recognises that the crisis is driven by the mutually reinforcing factors of governance instability, technical and operation failures and financial weakness, and sets out pragmatic, inclusive steps to restore good governance, operational functionality and public and investor confidence.

What makes the plan different is its whole-of-society approach, recognising that the technical expertise of business is vital to rebuilding municipal capacity, and that civil society must play a constant role in driving for accountability and action, irrespective of the government of the day, and that this oversight role must continue beyond the point of recovery.

The plan is non-partisan, not aligned with any political faction or constituency, and designed to support the municipality and help ensure that it succeeds, not to replace it or create a parallel governance and delivery structure.

It is built to enable collaboration across government, business, civil society and communities, focused on practical interventions, milestones and accountability, and acts as an early warning system when implementation goes off track and corrections are needed.

Ultimately, the plan must develop a strong foundation for Nelson Mandela Bay to unlock the potential in its two strategically located ports as a global trade hub, a strong industrial and agriculture base, and its untapped natural and cultural assets for tourism.

Inclusivity is a core principle. Delivery of the plan must bring communities along with it, creating an enabling environment for access to services, poverty reduction, social upliftment and stability, and small business creation.

Putting plans into action

The NMB Rebuild Plan calls for a different way of working: one that combines political will, administrative accountability, technical expertise, business and civil society support and intergovernmental cooperation around a shared set of priorities.

It is organised around six strategic objectives and implementation pillars:

Stabilise leadership and governance;

Restore institutional capacity, functionality and performance;

Rebuild credibility and public trust through delivery and stakeholder engagement;

Manage finances and ensure value in procurement;

Enable service delivery and economic recovery; and

Strategic planning for growth and resilience to future shocks.

These pillars are translated into a three-phase programme. The first aims at immediate stabilisation, by fast-tracking appointment of a permanent city manager and key executives with appropriate qualifications and competencies, steadying key service delivery areas of water, sanitation, electricity, safety and security, waste management, fleet management as well as financial and supply chain management, and setting up a service delivery rapid response team. This phase will also develop a clean audit action plan, and address the functioning of priority supporting services critical to service delivery.

The second phase, focused on institutional reset, aims to strengthen systems and capacity, manage reforms to the trading services of electricity, water and waste management, implement oversight and performance management, and coordinate partner support and technical assistance around priority delivery bottlenecks.

This stage also addresses organisational culture and performance, supported by improving the working environment, filling skills gaps and providing training and professional development opportunities.

All the diverse constituents of civil society are clear that the NMB municipality should not be viewed only through a lens of failure. There are capable and committed politicians and officials within the institution whose knowledge, experience and commitment are vital assets for recovery.

The success of the rebuild cannot rely solely on external support, but must also support the capable staff and internal structures, draw on their strengths and develop them further.

The final phase focuses on confidence and growth – rebuilding stakeholder trust, driving socioeconomic development initiatives focused on tourism, the diversification of manufacturing, agriculture and agro-processing and positioning the metro for long-term sustainability. Here the priority is on resilience and risk reduction, a long-term growth and development strategy and an infrastructure investment and maintenance plan for water, sanitation, electricity and roads.

The plan places particular emphasis on quick wins to demonstrate visible change and build confidence for deeper reforms as the plan rolls out.

Supporting the municipality

At the centre of the plan is recognition that external specialist assistance must be temporary, and that the municipality must be capacitated to perform its constitutionally mandated functions. The government must lead, but recovery requires a social partnership with multistakeholder participation.

The mayor and city manager lead implementation, with council performing oversight, and the social partners providing technical expertise and support to implementation. A Rebuild Plan Steering Committee, supported by an Advisory and Advocacy Committee for mediation and guidance and a technical SWAT Team, are intended to provide coordination, specialist support, accountability, transparent monitoring and implementation momentum without creating a parallel municipality.

The SWAT Team is the engine room of implementation, providing administrative and technical support, drawing on a flexible team of experts in municipal governance and administration, legal matters, engineering, finance and accounting and organisational development.

The plan seeks to strengthen intergovernmental relations and support, and envisages drawing in officials from entities such as the National Treasury Cities Support Programme, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, the Presidency, to the steering committee and SWAT Team. It is recommended that progress is tracked through a visible and transparent monthly dashboard.

The broad-based and consensus-driven Rebuild Plan was presented by the Nelson Mandela Bay Civil Society Coalition to a range of interested political parties and other key stakeholders in the lead-up to the local government elections, securing buy-in from a diverse spectrum for its practical solutions and measurable actions towards recovery and accountability.

Now, as parties look to entrench their election gains and strategise around coalitions, the question is: will the government that emerges listen to its own citizens?

We are realistic that the plan is not going to bring change overnight, that lasting change of achieving a highly functioning local government and administration that works in concert with its stakeholders, is going to take years.

It will require an even more active business community and civil society that continues to support rebuilding and to hold both politicians and officials accountable for inclusive service delivery across diverse constituencies.

No plan can ever be perfect, but the point is to start, to monitor measurable goals that have been set, to correct and refine as you go along, and to include people of the metro in the process.

One of South Africa’s great strengths lies in consultation and collaboration, developing policies, strategies and plans. Now we need to overcome our greatest weakness and implement them. DM